AMMK's Tiruchirappalli West candidate Rajasekaran has slammed the DMK government for burdening Tamil Nadu with debt. He cited ED corruption complaints against his opponent, DMK minister KN Nehru, and accused the party of unfulfilled promises.

AMMK Candidate Slams DMK Over Debt, Corruption

Amma Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam (AMMK) candidate from Thiruchirappalli West, Rajasekaran, slammed the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) government, saying that it has taken unprecedented loans and has put the people of Tamil Nadu under debt.

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Speaking to ANI, he underlined that Tamil Nadu Minister and DMK candidate, KN Nehru, has been accused of corruption-related complaints by the Enforcement Directorate (ED). "I am contesting against DMK Minister KN Nehru in the Tiruchirappalli West constituency. I am carrying out my campaign in this constituency by highlighting the alleged corruption of the DMK government and the irregularities committed by its ministers. The contesting minister, K. N. Nehru, has been accused of corruption-related complaints by the Enforcement Directorate. The DMK government led by M. K. Stalin has taken loans on an unprecedented scale, but has not implemented any major projects for Tamil Nadu. Instead, it has burdened the people with debt," he said.

Unfulfilled Promises and Local Issues

He criticised the DMK party, saying that it has not fulfilled most of the promises made during the 2021 Assembly elections and has "deceived" people. "In their 2021 election manifesto, the DMK made several promises, but most of them have not been fulfilled in these five years. They promised to abolish the NEET exam, but have not done so. In this way, the DMK government has deceived the people with multiple unfulfilled promises. With regard to this constituency, the Uyyakondan Canal remains polluted and unhygienic, making it unusable for the public. In particular, the canal has not been desilted," he added.

Appeal for Support

He urged the electors to support him to bring development and change in the Tiruchirappalli West constituency, saying, "Several demands of the people in the Tiruchirappalli West constituency remain unfulfilled. Therefore, I request people to support me."

Tamil Nadu Election Context

The upcoming polls in Tamil Nadu will be held in a single phase on April 23, with counting scheduled for May 4. The election would cover a total of 234 constituencies. The main electoral contest is expected between the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK)-led Secular Progressive Alliance (SPA), which also includes Congress, DMDK, and the VCK, and the National Democratic Alliance (NDA), led by AIADMK with the BJP and Pattali Makkal Katchi (PMK) as allies. Actor-turned-politician Vijay is set to make his electoral debut with TVK, attempting to turn the upcoming elections into a three-way contest. (ANI)