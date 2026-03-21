AMMK's P Senthilnathan slammed the DMK for using 'cheap politics' to hide governance failures. TTV Dinakaran met Amit Shah for poll strategy, expressing confidence that the NDA will defeat the 'evil force' DMK in the upcoming TN elections.

AMMK Accuses DMK of 'Cheap Politics' to Divert from Failures

Amma Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam (AMMK) leader P Senthilnathan on Saturday launched a scathing attack on the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK), accusing the ruling party of resorting to cheap political tactics during elections and attempting to divert attention from governance failures by exploiting sentimental issues such as language and religion.

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While speaking to ANI, AMMK leader said, "They (DMK) always play this cheap and filthy politics when it comes to elections. Whenever there's a failure in their governance, they try to overcome it by some other sentimental situations like language, religion or region. People are well aware of the situation and the game that DMK is trying to play," he said.

His remarks come as Tamil Nadu prepares for the upcoming Assembly elections, which are scheduled to be held in a single phase on April 23 for the 234-member Assembly, with counting of votes to take place on May 4.

Dinakaran Confident of Defeating 'Evil Force' DMK

Earlier on Saturday, AMMK General Secretary TTV Dinakaran said that his recent meeting with Union Home Minister Amit Shah in Delhi was focused on strategic planning for the upcoming Tamil Nadu Assembly elections and not on seat-sharing discussions, expressing confidence that the NDA would defeat the ruling DMK.

Speaking to reporters after the meeting, Dinakaran asserted that the opposition alliance is united and working towards a decisive victory in the state. "To defeat DMK, a strategic planning meeting was held in Delhi, that's it. We didn't speak on constituency details," he said, dismissing speculation about seat-sharing negotiations.

Launching a sharp attack on the ruling party, Dinakaran said, "The people of Tamil Nadu are ready to defeat the evil force known as the DMK," adding that public sentiment is turning against the incumbent government.

He also claimed that the frequent visits of NDA leaders to the national capital have unsettled the DMK leadership. "When NDA alliance leaders come to Delhi, DMK President MK Stalin gets afraid," Dinakaran said. (ANI)