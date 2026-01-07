TN Minister S. Regupathy said Amit Shah's visits won't cause political change. He defended his remarks on the Thiruparankundram case, citing a court verdict, and dismissed AIADMK's corruption allegations as politically motivated.

Tamil Nadu Minister S. Regupathy on Wednesday asserted that Union Home Minister Amit Shah's visit to Tamil Nadu will have no impact on the BJP's prospects in the upcoming assembly elections. "No matter how many times Union Home Minister Amit Shah visits Tamil Nadu, it will not bring about any political change in the state," he said.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

On Thiruparankundram case and controversy

Responding to criticism of his remarks on the Thiruparankundram issue from an interview yesterday, the minister said he made no incorrect or inappropriate comments. He explained that his reference to a cremation ground was made only in response to the wording used in the court verdict, which mentioned the term "ghost" and not with any ulterior intention.

His remarks follow S Regupathy's statement that the state government will approach the Supreme Court challenging the Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court's verdict in the Thiruparankundram Deepam case.

Earlier on Tuesday, the Madurai bench, comprising Justices G Jayachandran and KK Ramakrishnan, upheld an earlier order passed by Justice GR Swaminathan. The bench noted that the district administration should have viewed the issue as an opportunity to promote community harmony through mediation. The court also emphasised that the Thiruparankundram hill is a protected site, and any activity there must strictly comply with the relevant provisions of the law.

Dismisses AIADMK's corruption allegations

Reacting to AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K. Palaniswami's allegations of corruption against ministers, Regupathy said the charges were politically motivated, adding that such accusations are routine in politics.

Concluding his remarks, the minister said, "We have committed no wrongdoing and indulged in no corruption."