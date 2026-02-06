Union Home Minister Amit Shah's J&K visit boosts BJP's morale and includes security and development reviews. While the BJP lauds the visit, the opposition hopes Shah will announce the restoration of statehood and address attacks on Kashmiris.

BJP Leaders Express Hope

BJP leaders in Jammu expressed their hopes from Union Home Minister Amit Shah's visit. "Union Home Minister Amit Shah's visit to J&K is essential and boosts morale of officials and party workers not just at the administrative level, but also organisational level...," said BJP's Vikram Randhawa and described Amit Shah's visit as essential, adding that it boosts the morale of all officials. "Union Home Minister Amit Shah's visit to J&K is essential and boosts morale of officials and party workers not just at the administrative level, but also organisational level...," he said.

Meanwhile, the Jammu and Kashmir Assembly Leader of the Opposition and BJP Leader, Sunil Sharma, informed about the schedule for the Home Minister. "The Union Home Minister will be here for two days and will also travel to the border areas... He will review security and also the centrally sponsored schemes. He has one meeting each in the Jammu sub-division and in the Kashmir sub-division...," he told ANI.

Earlier on Thursday, BJP MLA Shagun Parihar lauded the Home Minister for his efforts towards the state, and keeping people's expectations in consideration. "This is great news. Whenever they have come, they have lived up to the expectations of the people of Jammu and Kashmir. He has always kept J&K close to his heart...," she told ANI.

Opposition Voices Hopes and Demands

Meanwhile, Chief Spokesperson of the Jammu and Kashmir National Conference, Tanvir Sadiq, said that the Home Minister's visit brings "a ray of hope", reiterating the people's demand for the restoration of statehood. He also demanded cognisance of the attacks on Kashmiris outside the state. Speaking to ANI, he said, "Whenever the Home Minister visits, a ray of hope emerges that he will announce a good package. Most importantly, people want the restoration of statehood, which he promised us in Parliament. The time has come to fulfil that promise. Regarding the attacks happening on Kashmiris outside the state, the time has come to take serious notice of this and put an end to it."

Packed Agenda: Security and Development Review

Union Home Minister Amit is set to review security and development in Jammu and Kashmir during a three-day visit. Shah reached the Lok Bhavan in Jammu late last night.

The Home Minister has a packed schedule centred on reviewing the security landscape and assessing development initiatives in the region. The visit is significant amid the Centre's ongoing efforts to further strengthen security mechanisms and accelerate infrastructure and welfare projects in the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir.

During his stay, Shah will chair high-level meetings to take stock of the prevailing security scenario, particularly in border areas and other sensitive districts. Senior officials from the Ministry of Home Affairs, the Jammu and Kashmir administration, police, intelligence agencies and central armed police forces are expected to participate in the review meetings. The discussions are likely to focus on counter-terror operations, border management, infiltration attempts, and coordination among security agencies to maintain peace and stability.

Apart from security, the Home Minister will also review the progress of key development projects underway in the Jammu region. The Centre has consistently emphasised fast-tracking infrastructure development, improving connectivity, and strengthening grassroots governance in Jammu and Kashmir. The review is expected to cover the implementation of flagship schemes and ongoing public welfare initiatives. (ANI)