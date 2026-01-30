Union Home Minister Amit Shah accused Congress of using infiltration for vote-bank politics in Assam. He vowed to oust every infiltrator and praised CM Himanta Biswa Sarma's government for its efforts to halt demographic change.

Shah Accuses Congress of 'Vote-Bank Politics' Over Infiltration

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday accused Congress of converting Assam into a "hotspot for infiltration," alleging that the party has used the infiltrators as a means to gain power through their vote-bank politics. "In our Assam, tell me very seriously, is the problem of Assam the problem of Dibrugarh or not? Should there be a infilteration in Assam? Should there be a Ghuspet in Assam?.. The Congress Party has made Assam a hotspot for infiltration and has used it as a weapon to gain power through their vote-bank politics," said Amit Shah.

Addressing a gathering in Assam, the Union Minister declared that every "infiltrator" will be ousted from the state. He also praised the BJP-led government and the Assam Chief Minister for their efforts to halt demographic change. "I want to congratulate the BJP government and the Assam CM for stopping the process of changing the demography. This is the work of the BJP government to liberate 1,26,000 hectares of land from the Bangladeshi infiltrators. Today, I promise, on the land of the other capital of Assam, that you will make the BJP government, under the leadership of Himanta Biswa Sarma, here for the third time, and I will oust every infiltrator from Assam..." added Shah.

Development Projects and Dibrugarh as Second Capital

Earlier, the Union Home Minister paid tribute to Mahatma Gandhi on his 78th death anniversary and laid the foundation stones for five major development projects worth around Rs 825 crore in Assam. Congratulating Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, Shah said that the state government had delivered on its promise to make Assam more inclusive, stating, "Today is Mahatma Gandhi's death anniversary, and I pay my respects to him. Today, here, the groundbreaking and inauguration of 5 projects totalling approximately Rs 825 crores took place. I extend my heartfelt congratulations to the Chief Minister of Assam. He had announced in 2025 that we would make Assam inclusive, and he had declared the decision to make Dibrugarh the second capital of Assam."

New Legislative Complex a 'Historic Step'

Amit Shah said that, unlike previous Congress governments, where announcements often remained on paper, the present government had translated commitments into action. Shah highlighted that the foundation stone for Assam's second legislative complex, spread over 250 acres in Dibrugarh, had been laid, calling it a historic step for the region. "Today, residents of Dibrugarh will be recognised across the country as citizens of Assam's capital," he said.

Shah's Arrival in Assam

The Union Home Minister is on a day-long visit to Assam. Upon his arrival, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma welcomed the Union Minister to Assam at Dibrugarh airport late Thursday night.

In a post on X, CM Sarma said, "Honoured to welcome Adarniya Amit Shah ji at Dibrugarh airport. His visit will mark key milestones across Upper Assam, spanning development, governance, and cultural celebration. We look forward to his guidance and everlasting support for the people of Assam." (ANI)