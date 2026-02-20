The Madras High Court advised PMK factions to approach a civil court to settle their internal dispute. One faction alleged Anbumani Ramadoss was illegally made president with fabricated documents, while the opposing side questioned the case's legitimacy.

PMK Leadership Row Reaches High Court

Fresh developments unfolded in the intra-party dispute within the Pattali Makkal Katchi (PMK) as arguments were presented in the Madras High Court on Thursday, with the judge advising the petitioners to approach a civil court to settle the dispute. Counsel representing one faction submitted that fabricated documents had allegedly been filed projecting Anbumani Ramadoss as the party president. They claimed that Anbumani is neither a member of the party nor authorized to hold the position of president, and termed such claims as incorrect. The counsel further stated that the party's 'Mango' symbol would soon be frozen.

Founder's Plea and Court's Stance

Meanwhile, a petition filed on behalf of PMK founder Dr S Ramadoss sought to restrain the conduct of the upcoming Assembly elections until internal party issues are resolved. However, the court advised the petitioner to approach a civil court to settle the dispute. The judge also observed that the Election Commission does not interfere in the internal matters of registered unrecognised parties.

Counter-Allegations of Forgery and Misconduct

Advocate Balu, representing the opposing faction, alleged that cases were being filed by misusing Ramadoss' age and questioned whether the signatures in the case documents were genuinely those of the PMK founder. He said there were discrepancies between the signatures found in various affidavits and other documents attributed to Ramadoss. A separate criminal complaint has been initiated in this regard, he added, alleging that the court had been misled. The court also warned that costs may be imposed on Ramadoss' side in connection with the case.

Implications for Assembly Elections

According to Advocate Balu, the day's order makes it clear that there will be no restriction on Anbumani Ramadoss signing the mandatory A and B forms for PMK candidates contesting the Assembly elections. The intra-party dispute within PMK has intensified ahead of the Tamil Nadu Assembly elections, with both factions locked in a legal battle over party leadership and the authority to field candidates.