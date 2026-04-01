Union Home Minister Amit Shah slammed the TMC over infiltration, vowing to complete the Bangladesh fencing. He warned "TMC goons", accused Mamata of intimidation, and promised to identify and remove all infiltrators after the election.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday slammed Trinamool Congress government over infiltration and said a BJP government in West Bengal will hand over the required land to complete fencing with Bangladesh.

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Addressing rallies in the poll-bound state, he also warned "goons of TMC not to step out of their homes" during voting. "I am warning all the goons of TMC not to step out of their homes, otherwise, after 5 May, you're done for," he said.

Shah Accuses Mamata of Intimidation

He accused Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee of trying to intimidate the majority community in the state. "I was listening to a speech by Didi (West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee). She was attempting to intimidate the majority community of this region. She claimed that if the TMC ceases to exist, the very existence of the majority community would be at stake. We have been living here for centuries. Who are you to try and intimidate us? Riots broke out in Murshidabad under your rule. Where were you then?" he asked.

"Attacks were carried out during Ram Navami under your rule. Where were you then? Restrictions were imposed on Saraswati Puja under your rule. Where were you then? There is no need to fear Didi. Under the leadership of Narendra Modi, the Bharatiya Janata Party will come to power," he added.

Vows to End Infiltration

He said that infiltrators were taking jobs meant for youth of the state. "Your days (of Mamata Banerjee) are now over. On May 5, a BJP government will be formed here, and within 45 days, we will hand over the entire 600 acres of land to the BSF for fencing. This will end the infiltration, and along with it, we will carry out the task of identifying and removing every single infiltrator from across Bengal and the entire country," he said.

"These infiltrators are eating away at our youth's employment, consuming the rice of the poor, and inciting riots within the country. I want to tell all the infiltrators that starting from the evening of May 5, begin leaving Bengal and returning, because your time is up," he added.

On Ram Temple and Babri Masjid

He said that former TMC leader Humayun Kabir wants to build Babri mosque in Bengal. "For 550 years, the Ram Temple was not built in Ayodhya. Our Lord Shri Ram was residing in a tent. After 550 years, the work of building the Ram Temple in Ayodhya was undertaken by our leader Shri Narendra Modi. Mamata Didi opposed the Ram Temple and, by putting her followers forward in Bengal, was dreaming of building the Babri Masjid. Mamata Didi's follower Humayun Kabir wants to build the Babri Masjid in Bengal. Mamata Didi, this is India, and no one can stop the construction of the Ram Temple here," Amit Shah said.

Polling will be held in West Bengal on April 23 and 29 and results of assembly polls will be announced on May 4. (ANI)