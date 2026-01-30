Union Home Minister Amit Shah launched projects worth Rs 825 crore in Dibrugarh, Assam. He announced the India-EU FTA would make Assam tea tariff-free in Europe and also laid the foundation for a new sports complex and flood mitigation projects.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday said Prime Minister Narendra Modi had opened unprecedented economic and developmental opportunities for Dibrugarh and Assam, as he inaugurated and laid foundation stones for multiple projects worth around Rs 825 crore.

Boost for Assam Tea with EU Trade Deal

Addressing a public gathering, Shah highlighted the recently signed Free Trade Agreement between India and the European Union. "PM Modi has done a great job for the people of Dibrugarh. The biggest benefit of this free trade agreement is going to be for the people here. Tea produced in the tea gardens of Assam will reach European morning tea cups with zero tariff across all 27 EU countries," he said.

Shah added that the agreement had opened a vast market for Assamese tea, enabling it to reach nearly one-third of the world tariff-free, from Paris to Berlin, and boosting competitiveness and profits for local growers.

Focus on Sports and Youth Development

Shah also underlined the government's focus on sports and youth development, announcing the inauguration of the first phase of a state-of the-art Multidiciplinary Sports Complex in Dibrugarh. "The first phase, comparable to modern sports complexes worldwide, has been unveiled. The foundation stone for the second phase, costing Rs 209 crore, has also been laid," he said.

Infrastructure Boost for Dibrugarh

Highlighting infrastructure linked to Dibrugarh's status as Assam's second capital, Shah said flats would be constructed for all MLAs once the Assam Legislative Assembly convenes there, a move he said would significantly boost the local economy.

He also announced the establishment of the World Life and Research Institute in Dibrugarh on 120 bighas of land at a cost of Rs 292 crore, focusing on disease surveillance, research, diagnostics and capacity building.

Major Push for Flood Mitigation

Speaking on flood mitigation, Shah said a long-cherished vision was being realised. He said Wetlands identified through satellite surveys would be developed into 15 large ponds to divert Brahmaputra floodwaters. "We promised to make Assam flood-free, and now the groundwork has begun," he said, adding that the project would support irrigation, enable three crops annually, boost animal husbandry and dairy farming, and promote tourism and water sports.

Earlier in the day, Shah paid tribute to Mahatma Gandhi on his death anniversary and was felicitated in the presence of Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal. (ANI)