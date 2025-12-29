BJP's Dilip Ghosh praised Amit Shah's leadership ahead of his two-day visit to West Bengal. The Union Home Minister is set to review the party's poll preparedness with state leaders in Kolkata for the upcoming Assembly elections.

BJP leader Dilip Ghosh on Monday lauded Union Home Minister Amit Shah's leadership ahead of his expected visit to West Bengal, stating that under his guidance, the party has expanded in the state. "Under his leadership, a party expanded here. People like us, the workers, are now working to grow the party. In every election, he has come here and provided leadership, and the same is happening this time. Full preparations are underway for the next election, in which he plays a major role. He also inspires the workers." Ghosh told ANI.

Amit Shah's Strategic Visit to Kolkata

Union Home Minister Amit Shah is expected to visit West Bengal on December 29 and 30. During his two-day stay in Kolkata, he is expected to hold meetings with the state BJP's core group leaders.

According to a BJP source, the meetings will focus on reviewing the party's preparedness and strategy for the upcoming West Bengal Assembly elections. The Home Minister is expected to assess organisational strength, booth-level planning, and coordination among party leaders ahead of the crucial polls.

The visit is seen as significant in view of the BJP's renewed focus on West Bengal, with the central leadership intensifying efforts to strengthen the party's electoral strategy in the state. West Bengal is set to undergo Legislative Assembly elections in 2026.

PM Modi's Visit and Electoral Roll Controversy

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will also visit West Bengal on December 20. During his visit, PM Modi will address a rally in Taherpur in Nadia district.

PM Modi's visit comes amid Mamata Banerjee-led Trinamool Congress's opposition to the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of the electoral roll in the state. The Election Commission has stated that the claims and objections window will remain open until 15 January 2026, urging voters to verify their details, as the SIR continues to be a key issue in Bengal's charged political landscape ahead of the next Assembly polls. (ANI)