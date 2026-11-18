Union Home Minister Amit Shah is scheduled to visit Arunachal Pradesh on November 21-22 to review development projects, participate in police ceremonies, and unveil the Cooperation Vision Document 2047, alongside a prior Delhi terrorism meet.

Amit Shah to Visit Arunachal Pradesh for Key Development Meetings

Union Home Minister and Minister of Cooperation Amit Shah will visit Arunachal Pradesh on November 21 and 22, during which he will attend several official programmes, review key development projects and hold meetings with the state government. On November 21, Amit Shah will attend the President’s Colours presentation ceremony of the Arunachal Pradesh Police, followed by Bada Khana, at the Parade Ground of the Police Training Academy in Banderdeva, Itanagar, at 10:00 am. At 2:30 pm, he will chair a review meeting on major development projects in Arunachal Pradesh at Lok Bhavan in Itanagar. This will be followed by another review meeting at 3:30 pm to discuss various matters concerning the Ministry of Home Affairs and the Arunachal Pradesh government.

On November 22, the Union Home Minister will unveil the Arunachal Pradesh Cooperation Vision Document 2047, attend the Cooperation Awards ceremony and inaugurate the Saras Mela at the Dorjee Khandu State Convention Centre in Itanagar at 10:30 am. Later in the day, at 3:45 pm, he will attend the inauguration ceremony of the 12th Battalion complex of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) at Hollongi in Itanagar. Meanwhile, Amit Shah will address the Anti-Terrorism Conference 2026 on 'Cross-Border Terrorism' in New Delhi on November 19. The Home Minister will inaugurate the two-day, 6th edition of the conference before addressing the officials, and is expected to review the progress made on the consensus and recommendations adopted at last year’s meet. The conference is being organised by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) under the Ministry of Home Affairs. The conference is expected to be attended by Union Ministers of State for Home Affairs Nityanand Rai and Bandi Sanjay Kumar, Union Home Secretary, Secretary R&AW, Director General of NIA and many other dignitaries. The conference will also be attended by senior police officers from states and Union Territories (UTs), officers from Central agencies and departments dealing with issues related to counter-terrorism, and experts from related fields such as law, forensics and technology.