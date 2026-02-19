Union Home Minister Amit Shah is set to launch the second phase of the Vibrant Villages Programme in Assam. With a budget of Rs 6,839 crore, it aims to boost infrastructure, security, and development in border villages across India.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah is all set to launch the second phase of the Vibrant Villages Programme (VVP-II) in Assam on Friday, marking a major push toward strengthening infrastructure and security in India's border areas.

The programme will be formally inaugurated at Nathanpur village in Cachar district on February 20. As per the MHA, VVP-II will be implemented as a Central sector scheme with a financial outlay of Rs 6,839 crore up to the financial year 2028-29. It will cover border villages across 15 states and two Union Territories, reflecting the government's emphasis on inclusive growth in strategically sensitive and often remote regions.

Comprehensive Development Goals

Officials in the MHA said the VVP-II has been conceptualised as a comprehensive initiative aimed at ensuring saturation-based development of villages located along international borders. The scheme, they said, seeks to improve essential infrastructure, expand access to basic services such as healthcare, education, road connectivity, and telecommunications, and generate sustainable livelihood opportunities for local residents.

"The overarching objective is to create secure, resilient, and prosperous border communities in line with the Centre's long-term vision of Viksit Bharat @2047," it said.

Expansion and Implementation Strategy

The VVP-II programme builds upon the foundation laid by the first phase of the Vibrant Villages Programme, which primarily focused on villages along the northern borders. The second phase expands the scope to additional border regions, including those in the Northeast, where connectivity challenges and developmental gaps have historically posed obstacles to growth.

Officials said the scheme adopts a convergence-driven approach, bringing together various central and state government schemes to ensure that benefits reach every eligible household. By addressing infrastructure deficits and promoting economic self-reliance, the initiative aims to curb migration from border villages and encourage local populations to remain rooted in their native areas.

Strategic and Security Dimensions

Beyond development, the programme also has a strategic dimension. Strengthened and well-populated border villages are expected to play a critical role in enhancing national security. Residents can act as vigilant stakeholders, serving as the "eyes and ears" of the nation and assisting in preventing cross-border crimes, illegal infiltration, and other security threats.

The launch of VVP-II in Assam underscores the government's focus on the Northeast as a key pillar of India's security and growth strategy. With improved connectivity, livelihood generation, and social infrastructure, the initiative seeks to transform border villages into vibrant hubs of development while reinforcing the country's internal and border security framework. (ANI)