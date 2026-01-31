Union Home Minister Amit Shah slammed Mamata Banerjee, alleging the TMC opposes 'Vande Mataram' for an 'infiltrator' vote bank. He said Bengal will not forgive her and also accused her government of failing to protect women in the state.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday launched a sharp attack on the Trinamool Congress and said that people of West Bengal will not forgive Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee over her party's opposition to the national song Vande Mataram.

'Opposing Vande Mataram for Vote-Bank Politics'

Addressing party workers meeting in Bagdogra, Union Home Minister Amit Shah said, "It is unfortunate that when Vande Mataram was discussed in Parliament, these Trinamool Congress people were opposing it. I asked one of their MPs why they were opposing Vande Mataram. Bankim Chandra was from Bengal. He said that our vote bank of infiltrators is offended by Vande Mataram, which is why we oppose it. Shame on you, Mamata. You are opposing Vande Mataram for the sake of vote-bank politics. The people of Bengal will not forgive you. The people of Bengal will give you a fitting reply for this in the 2026 elections."

'Women Not Safe in Bengal'

Shah further alleged that women are unsafe in West Bengal and accused the Mamata Banerjee-led TMC government of failing to protect them. He claimed that a BJP tribal MP was attacked and false cases were being filed against party leaders, urging people to bring "Parivartan" by removing TMC from power. "Women are not safe in Bengal today. Mamata Didi, you have completely failed to protect them. Our tribal MP was attacked, and false cases are being filed against our leaders. I appeal to the people of Bengal wipe out TMC from this state. This year will be the year of Parivartan," he said.

'Change is Coming'

He also highlighted the BJP's growing vote share in Bengal and cited recent electoral successes across the country, asserting that change is inevitable in the state. "After Narendra Modi became Prime Minister, the BJP formed many governments, including those in Tripura and Assam. Similarly, the BJP's vote share in Bengal has increased four times. Change is coming," he said. (ANI)