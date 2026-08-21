Union Home Minister Amit Shah laid the foundation for SSB projects in Siliguri, criticising former CM Mamata Banerjee for delaying land allotment to BSF and praising CM Suvendu Adhikari's government for its prompt action on border security.

Shah Slams Mamata, Praises Suvendu Over Land Allotment

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday laid the foundation stone of various projects of the Sashastra Seema Bal at the SSB Frontier Headquarters in Siliguri and took a swipe at the former Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee-led Trinamool Congress over the delay in allotment of land to border forces.

Addressing the gathering, Shah said the Centre had repeatedly requested the previous state government for land for the BSF. "We had tirelessly appealed to Mamata Banerjee to allot land to BSF, but she did not do so until she left. I had even visited her office once and explained to her that this land was meant for BSF and not BJP," he said. Shah then credited Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari for the quick action on infiltration. "Within 45 days of government formation in West Bengal, 1129 acres of land have been given to BSF and SSB by Suvendu ji. This promptness in action is not because he is a BJP CM. He understands that until infiltration stops, neither West Bengal nor India is safe," Shah said.

Strategic Importance of Siliguri Corridor

Shah emphasised the strategic importance of the Siliguri corridor and lauded the role of SSB jawans guarding open borders. The Union Minister added that the government has strengthened deployment in the region. "I always say that the most difficult work is that of SSB Jawans who protect an open border...The PM Modi government has recognised the importance of the Siliguri corridor from a national security perspective. This is a sensitive corridor that connects 8 states, and three international borders of Nepal, Bhutan, and Bangladesh meet here. We have increased our presence in Chopra, Kishanganj and Dhubri," he said.

Focus on Border Security and Infrastructure

Shah participated in a series of programmes focused on border security and management and laid the foundation stones for various projects related to border security, underlining the government's efforts to strengthen infrastructure and security mechanisms along the country's international borders.

Siliguri holds strategic importance from the border security perspective as the corridor, which is nearly 60 km long and 22 wide, connects India's eight northeastern states with the rest of the country. Colloquially called the 'Chicken Neck', this narrow passage has always posed a serious challenge. Wedged between Bangladesh to the south and west, and Tibet (China) to the north, the Siliguri corridor also links India to neighbouring Nepal, Bangladesh, and Bhutan.

Home Minister Shah on Saturday will chair a meeting in Siliguri to review issues related to border security. The meeting is likely to focus on strengthening coordination among security forces and agencies involved in border management and assessing security preparedness in the region.