Amit Shah slams Kejriwal for building 'Sheesh Mahal', prioritizing luxury over public infrastructure (WATCH)

Union Home Minister Amit Shah criticized Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday, accusing him of prioritizing personal luxury over public infrastructure during his nearly 10-year tenure.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah criticized Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday, accusing him of prioritizing personal luxury over public infrastructure during his nearly 10-year tenure. Shah said that Kejriwal had built a lavish "sheesh mahal" for himself instead of focusing on essential services for the capital.

Also read: Delhi Elections 2025: BJP releases first list of 29 candidates, Parvesh Verma to challenge Arvind Kejriwal

Speaking at the inauguration of a working women's hostel, Sushma Bhavan, Shah highlighted the extravagant amenities in Kejriwal's official residence, claiming that he had never heard of some of them. He reminded the audience of Kejriwal's initial promises to avoid government cars and bungalows, pledging to bring a new era of politics. However, Shah argued that Kejriwal had broken that vow by not settling for one or two bungalows, but instead constructing an opulent mansion spanning 50,000 square yards, costing Delhi taxpayers Rs 45 crore.

Shah also criticized the AAP government for its failure to establish a proper water supply system for residents while Kejriwal spent Rs 14 crore on a water plant exclusively for his own family of four. The BJP has frequently used the term "sheesh mahal" to target Kejriwal's perceived extravagance.

"Kejriwal Ji, you will have to give an account to the people of Delhi. They are demanding answers from you," Shah said.

Amit Shah further criticized Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, alleging that over Rs 6 crore was spent on designer marbles, Rs 6 crore on motorized curtains, Rs 70 lakh on automatic doors, Rs 50 lakh on carpets, and Rs 64 lakh on smart TVs at the chief minister's official residence during Kejriwal's tenure.

Shah sarcastically suggested on social media (X) that Kejriwal should allow the people of Delhi to tour the "sheesh mahal" so they could see firsthand the kind of luxury their chief minister lived in. He shared an anecdote where some young people, upon hearing his criticism of Kejriwal, responded by pointing out the "sheesh mahal" as an example of what the AAP leader had achieved, mocking him for overlooking it.

The Union Minister also accused Kejriwal of being involved in multiple corruption scandals, including those related to Delhi's liquor policy, Mohalla Clinics, CCTV installations, and bus purchases.

In his speech, Shah honored the late BJP leader Sushma Swaraj, describing her as a "fighting opposition leader" whose contributions in various key ministries would be remembered in Indian parliamentary history. He contrasted Swaraj’s legacy with Kejriwal's, claiming that the AAP leader's legacy would be marked by corruption and self-interest.

Also read: 'No CM face, real issue': Kejriwal replies to PM Modi's jab, lists 'AAPda' in BJP (WATCH)

"People of Delhi are smart, and they will not be deceived. Kejriwal must answer for his actions," Shah said, emphasizing that the BJP is committed to offering "honest and accountable" governance in the national capital.

With Delhi elections on the horizon, the political battle for control of the city is set to heat up, as both the BJP and AAP prepare for a fierce contest, employing aggressive campaign rhetoric.

The Delhi Assembly elections are expected to be held in February.

Latest Videos