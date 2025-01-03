'No CM face, real issue': Kejriwal replies to PM Modi's jab, lists 'AAPda' in BJP (WATCH)

Arvind Kejriwal responded to PM Modi's criticism of the AAP government in Delhi, highlighting the administration's achievements and contrasting them with the BJP's performance. Kejriwal defended his government's work, calling it 'people's blessing' rather than a disaster.

'No CM face, real issue': Kejriwal replies to PM Modi's jab, lists 'AAPda' in BJP (WATCH) gcw
Author
Gargi Chaudhry
First Published Jan 3, 2025, 4:28 PM IST | Last Updated Jan 3, 2025, 4:35 PM IST

In response to PM Modi's 'Aapda government' statement, AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal stated on Friday that individuals who work for people never mistreat others. He claimed that Prime Minister Modi visited Delhi today and made a 43-minute address, during which he disparaged the government, which was established by the vast majority of Delhi residents, for 39 minutes.

"It would take him two to three hours to list all the accomplishments of the Delhi administration over the past decade, but the BJP hasn't done anything that the Prime Minister can claim today," Kejriwal remarked.

“He who works should not be scolded, he who does not should be scolded. The Prime Minister had given a letter of resolution in 2020, so far only 4700 houses have been built in five years,” Kejriwal said. 

“Our work is not ‘AAPda’ but people’s aashirwaad," Kejriwal said at a press conference, as the political temperatures in the national capital rise in the run-up to the Assembly Elections due next month.

"The disaster isn't in Delhi; it's within the BJP. The first disaster is that the BJP doesn’t have a Chief Ministerial face. The second disaster is that the BJP has no narrative. The third disaster is that the BJP has no agenda for the Delhi elections," the AAP convenor added.

What did PM Modi say?

Prime Minister Narendra Modi attacked the AAP earlier in the day on Friday, calling it a "aapda" for Delhi that has seized control of the nation's capital during the last ten years. After launching several infrastructure projects in the national capital, such as those in the housing and education sectors, he spoke to the public and attacked the AAP-led municipal administration, claiming that if its rule persisted, the situation in the capital would get worse.

Modi claimed that although the Centre is working hard, the Union Territory administration is committing blatant lying. He accused the AAP government of corruption in a number of areas, from combatting pollution to the liquor trade to school education. The prime minister claimed that Delhi has declared war on this "aapda (disaster)" and made the decision to eradicate it, with assembly elections scheduled for the city next month.

