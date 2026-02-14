On Sushma Swaraj's 74th birth anniversary, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Delhi CM Rekha Gupta paid tribute. Shah praised her dedication to public service, while Gupta hailed her as an 'inspiration in humane diplomacy' and a great orator.

Amit Shah Remembers Sushma Swaraj

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday paid tribute to former Union Minister and Delhi Chief Minister Sushma Swaraj on her 74th birth anniversary, lauding her lifelong dedication to public service and national welfare. In a post shared on X, Shah said, "Sushma Swaraj ji, who made public welfare--from the organization to the government--the mission of her life, was known for her fearless stance on matters of national interest. Her work on the nation, culture, language, foreign policy, and women's empowerment will continue to inspire the countrymen for decades. I pay my respects to Sushma ji on her birth anniversary."

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

संगठन से सरकार तक जनकल्याण को अपने जीवन का ध्येय बनाने वाली सुषमा स्वराज जी राष्ट्रहित के विषयों पर निर्भीकता के लिए जानी जाती थी। देश, संस्कृति, भाषा, विदेश नीति व नारी सशक्तीकरण के उनके कार्य दशकों तक देशवासियों को प्रेरणा देते रहेंगे। सुषमा जी को उनकी जयंती पर नमन करता हूँ। — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) February 14, 2026

Delhi CM Rekha Gupta Pays Heartfelt Tribute

Earlier in the day, Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta paid heartfelt tribute to Sushma Swaraj, calling her a "guardian of parliamentary dignity and an inspiration in humane diplomacy". In a post shared on X, Delhi CM said, "On the birth anniversary of former Union Minister and former Chief Minister of Delhi, Padma Vibhushan, the revered Sushma Swaraj ji, I offer millions of salutations to her. Her persona as the guardian of parliamentary dignity in Indian politics and the unparalleled architect of humane diplomacy will forever remain an inspiration for all of us."

She also lauded Swaraj's intellectual acumen and oratory skills, saying they enhanced India's standing on the global stage. "With her sharp intellect and resonant oratory, Sushma Didi enhanced India's pride on the global stage and established the highest ideals of public service," Gupta wrote.

Emphasising Swaraj's dedication to the nation, she added, "Her unwavering dedication to the motherland and her maternal affection for one and all remain indelibly etched in our hearts even today. I pay my humble respects to the ideals of the honourable Sushma ji, the embodiment of simplicity, courage, and integrity."

A Look at Sushma Swaraj's Political Journey

Sushma Swaraj (February 14, 1952 - August 6, 2019) was a prominent Indian politician and former Union Cabinet Minister. Born in Ambala, Haryana, she graduated from Sanatan Dharma College and earned a law degree from Punjab University, Chandigarh. She began her legal career in 1973 as an advocate at the Supreme Court of India. Swaraj had her formal entry into politics as she won the Haryana Legislative Assembly seat at 25, and served as Cabinet Minister for Labour and Employment. She later held portfolios in Education, Food, and Civil Supplies. She was elected to the Rajya Sabha in 1990 and the Lok Sabha in 1996, serving as Union Minister for Information and Broadcasting, Telecommunications, Health and Family Welfare, and Parliamentary Affairs. In 1998, she became the first woman Chief Minister of Delhi. She was Leader of Opposition in the 15th Lok Sabha (2009-2014) and served as Union Cabinet Minister for External Affairs from 2014 to 2019. (ANI)