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Late-night agreement ends strike threat

Everyone felt tense throughout Sunday over the news that banks would shut down from Monday. However, the Indian Banks Association (IBA) and the United Forum of Bank Unions (UFBU) held emergency talks around 9:30 PM on Sunday, and these discussions succeeded. The UFBU officially announced the temporary withdrawal of the strike after receiving a positive assurance from the IBA. Consequently, all public and private sector banks will function normally from Monday.