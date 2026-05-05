Amit Shah and PM Modi thanked Tamil Nadu voters for supporting the NDA. Meanwhile, actor Vijay's TVK made a stunning debut, winning 108 seats. In a setback, DMK's CM MK Stalin lost his Kolathur stronghold to a TVK candidate.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah expressed gratitude to the people of Tamil Nadu for their support to the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) in the Tamil Nadu assembly polls. In a post on X, Shah on Monday thanked the voters and reiterated the Centre's commitment to the state's progress under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

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"Gratitude to our sisters and brothers of Tamil Nadu for their support for the BJP and the NDA. The NDA government at the centre under the leadership of PM Narendra Modi remains committed to the development of Tamil Nadu and will continue to work towards strengthening Tamil culture and pride," he said. He also appreciated the efforts of Tamil Nadu BJP president Nainar Nagendran and party workers. "I applaud Tamil Nadu BJP President Nainar, and the karyakartas of the NDA for their hard work," Shah added.

Earlier, Prime Minister Narendra Modi also expressed gratitude to the voters of Tamil Nadu who supported the National Democratic Alliance in the polls while congratulating Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK), led by actor-turned politician Vijay, over its impressive performance in the Tamil Nadu assembly polls. In a post on X, PM Modi said, "Gratitude to the voters of Tamil Nadu who supported the NDA in the Tamil Nadu Assembly Elections. We will always remain at the forefront in addressing people's issues and improving their lives. Congratulations to TVK on their impressive performance. The Centre will leave no stone unturned in furthering the progress of Tamil Nadu and the well-being of its people," he said.

TVK's Stunning Debut

TVK made a stunning debut in Tamil Nadu and has won 108 seats in the 234-member assembly. It is short of the majority mark and will need the support of other parties to form the government.

In a setback to DMK, Chief Minister MK Stalin lost his stronghold of Kolathur to VS Babu of TVK. Babu won by 8,795 votes.

Meanwhile, Congress, which is part of the DMK-led alliance, has won five seats.

A Shift in Tamil Nadu Politics

Vijay has joined the league of iconic actor-turned-leaders like NT Rama Rao, MG Ramachandran, and J Jayalalithaa due to his electoral success. It also signals Tamil Nadu politics making a shift away from alliances led by DMK and AIADMK, which have alternately ruled the state for several decades. (ANI)