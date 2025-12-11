Union Home Minister Amit Shah and PM Modi paid tribute to Mahakavi Subramania Bharathi on his birth anniversary, hailing his role as the 'architect of modern Tamil literature' and a revolutionary poet who inspired the freedom struggle.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday paid homage to Mahakavi Subramania Bharathi on his birth anniversary, hailing the legendary poet for his unparalleled contributions to India's freedom struggle and modern Tamil literature.

In a post shared on X (formerly Twitter), Shah described Bharathi as the "architect of modern Tamil literature" and highlighted the poet's fearless resistance against colonial oppression. He recalled that despite facing severe atrocities under British rule, Bharathi wielded his pen as a weapon of revolution, inspiring generations through verses imbued with fiery patriotism.

In his post, Shah wrote, "Obeisance to Subramania Bharathi Ji, the architect of modern Tamil literature, on his Jayanti. Braving the atrocities committed by the colonial government, the Mahakavi carried the blazing flame of revolution and fueled the freedom movement with his poems of fiery patriotism. At the same time, he advanced India's civilizational goal of building a fair and equitable society through social reforms." Obeisance to Subramania Bharathi Ji, the architect of modern Tamil literature, on his Jayanti. Braving the atrocities committed by the colonial government, the Mahakavi carried the blazing flame of revolution and fueled the freedom movement with his poems of fiery patriotism. At… pic.twitter.com/KiVxRMENuX — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) December 11, 2025

The Home Minister also noted that Bharathi's vision extended beyond nationalist writings, as the poet worked tirelessly to eradicate caste discrimination, promote women's empowerment, and foster a progressive and inclusive society. Shah further added that Bharathi's wisdom and ideals continue to resonate across India, serving as an enduring source of inspiration for people of all generations.

PM Modi Hails Bharathi's Courage and Vision

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also paid tribute to the Mahakavi, commemorating his birth anniversary on X. PM Modi described Bharathi's contribution to Tamil literature as unparalleled, noting the poet's ability to ignite courage and instil lasting impressions on the minds of countless individuals.

He said, "Tributes to Mahakavi Subramania Bharati on his birth anniversary. His verses ignited courage, and his thoughts had the power to leave a lasting impression on the minds of countless people. He illuminated India's cultural and national consciousness. He worked towards creating a society that is just and inclusive. His contributions to enriching Tamil literature also remain unparalleled." மகாகவி சுப்ரமணிய பாரதியின் பிறந்தநாளில் அவருக்கு மரியாதை செலுத்துகிறேன் . அவரது கவிதைகள் துணிவைத் தூண்டின, அவரது சிந்தனைகள் எண்ணற்ற மக்களின் மனதில் நீடித்த தாக்கத்தை ஏற்படுத்தும் ஆற்றலைக் கொண்டிருந்தன. இந்தியாவின் கலாச்சார, தேசிய உணர்வை அவர் ஒளிரச் செய்தார். நீதியான,… — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) December 11, 2025

An Enduring Legacy in Literature and Social Reform

Bharathi, widely regarded as a revolutionary poet, journalist, and social reformer, remains an iconic figure in Indian literature and history. His works continue to influence literary circles, inspire social reform, and strengthen India's cultural identity. (ANI)