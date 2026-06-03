Union Home Minister Amit Shah begins a two-day Northeast visit to review India-Bangladesh border security in Tripura. He will chair the 73rd Plenary Session of the North Eastern Council (NEC) and NESAC meetings on regional development.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah is set to embark on a two-day visit to the Northeast beginning Thursday, during which he will review border security and chair key high-level meetings on regional development and space applications.

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Taking to the social media platform X, Shah shared details of his itinerary, stating that he would visit the India-Bangladesh border and interact with Border Security Force (BSF) personnel in Tripura. "Leaving for the Northeast for a two-day visit. Will visit the Lankamura Border Outpost on the India-Bangladesh border in Tripura and interact with our brave BSF personnel," Shah posted on X.

High-Level Meetings on the Agenda

During the visit, the Home Minister is also scheduled to lead crucial discussions regarding the regional development and space technology applications in the Northeast. "Also, will chair meetings of the North Eastern Council (NEC) and NESAC," he added.

According to the official schedule, the 73rd Plenary Session of the NEC will be held on June 4, 2026, in Shillong, Meghalaya, under the chairmanship of Amit Shah, who also serves as the Council's Chairman. The session will be attended by Union Minister for Development of North Eastern Region (DoNER) and Vice Chairman, NEC, Shri Jyotiraditya M. Scindia; Minister of State for DoNER, Dr. Sukanta Majumdar; Governors and Hon'ble Chief Ministers of the eight North Eastern States; other Members of the Council; and Senior Officers of Central and State Governments.

A pre-Plenary meeting to discuss flagship initiatives such as Bamboo, Agarwood, and the Ashtalakshmi Darshan, and other issues will be held on 3rd June, 2026. According to the official release, the meeting will be attended by the Secretary, MDoNER and Chief Secretaries of the eight North Eastern States, Secretary, NEC, along with Senior Officers of M/o DoNER, NEC, State Governments and other Central Agencies.

The North Eastern Council, established under the North Eastern Council Act, 1971, serves as the apex regional planning body for the North Eastern Region and plays a pivotal role in fostering coordinated development and strengthening cooperative federalism in the region, as per the release.

Focus on Regional Development

The Plenary session on June 4, 2026, will discuss and deliberate on progress made by the CM High-Level Task Forces constituted for critical sectors of regional development. Presentations will be made on Tourism; Agriculture & Horticulture; Investment Promotion; Self-Reliance in Milk, Eggs, Fish and Meat; Sports Promotion; Economic Corridor Development; Infrastructure & Connectivity; and Handloom & Handicrafts. The deliberations are expected to facilitate coordinated action among States and stakeholders for achieving shared developmental goals.

The meeting will also review important initiatives of the Ministry of DoNER, including updates on major schemes and programmes, outcomes of the North East Investment Summit and Bankers' Conclave, youth-focused initiatives, and efforts relating to tourism, logistics, and the Unique Selling Proposition (USP) projects in the region.

North East Vision Plan 2047

The Plenary Session will further deliberate on the North East Vision Plan 2047, which seeks to provide a long-term roadmap for transforming the North Eastern Region into a vibrant hub of economic growth, connectivity, innovation, sustainability, and cultural prosperity by the centenary year of India's independence.

The Members of the North Eastern Council will also share their perspectives on regional development priorities and opportunities for enhanced inter-state cooperation. (ANI)