BJP President Nitin Nabin appoints new state in-charges for Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, and Gujarat. Vinod Tawde takes charge of UP, Dr Satish Poonia of Punjab, and Tarun Chugh of Gujarat, with appointments taking immediate effect ahead of 2027 polls.

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) national president Nitin Nabin on Tuesday announced the appointment of state in-charges and co-in-charges for Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, and Gujarat with immediate effect.

According to a press release issued by the BJP, National General Secretary and Rajya Sabha MP Vinod Tawde has been appointed as the Uttar Pradesh in-charge, while National Secretary Jagdish Ishwarbhai Patel has been appointed as the co-in-charge. For Punjab, National General Secretary and Rajya Sabha MP Dr Satish Poonia has been appointed as the state in-charge. In Gujarat, Rajya Sabha MP and BJP National Headquarters In-charge Tarun Chugh has been appointed as the state in-charge. The party said that appointments of in-charges for other states will be made in due course. Meanwhile, the existing Prabhari arrangement will continue in those states. The appointments come into effect immediately.

This development comes ahead of the Assembly elections in 2027 in these three states, as the party is expected to step up its campaign. This comes after the new team of BJP chief Nitin Nabin was announced on Monday, and is a mix of experience and youth, with the media team also reflecting continuity with change. Party MP Anil Baluni continues to lead the media team as the Convenor.

New National Office Bearers for BJP

General Secretaries

The party has entrusted key responsibilities to a new set of General Secretaries, including former Amethi MP Smriti Irani, former Tripura CM Biplab Deb, Sunil Bansal, Vinod Tawde, Gajendra Patel, Satish Poonia, Harish Dwivedi, and Sanjay Bhatia.

National Vice Presidents

Furthermore, several senior leaders have been named as National Vice Presidents. This list includes former Rajasthan Chief Minister Vasundhra Raje, former Uttarakhand CM Tirath Singh Rawat, Ram Madhav, Baijyant Jay Panda, D Purandeshwari, Rekha Verma, Varshaben Narendrabhai Doshi, Bharti Pravin Pawar, Manpreet Singh Badal, Lal Singh Arya, Prof. M. Nagaraja, Prof. Tariq Mansoor, and Madhuchandra Kar. Notably, six among the thirteen new vice presidents are women.

National Secretaries

The appointment of National Secretaries reflects a broad geographical reach, featuring Kavita Patidar from Madhya Pradesh, K. Surendran from Keralam, Dr. Bhola Singh from Uttar Pradesh, Pradip Varma from Jharkhand, Jagdish Ishwarbhai Patel from Gujarat, Sandeep Pathak from Delhi, Phangnon Konyak from Nagaland, Sangeeta Yadav from Uttar Pradesh, Anil Antony from Keralam, M. Venkateshan from Tamil Nadu, Manoj Tigga from West Bengal, Siddharth Shambhu from Bihar, Swadesh Singh from Delhi, Shri Mriganka Deo Barman from Assam, Rohan Gupta from Gujarat, and Jai Prakash from Delhi.

Other Key Appointments

In terms of specialised roles, Piyush Goyal has once again been entrusted with the responsibility of National Treasurer. Rajya Sabha MP Tarun Chugh has been named the Central Office In-charge. Gujarat MP Hemang Joshi will take charge of the Yuva Morcha, while the Mahila Morcha will be overseen by Roop Kumari Choudhary from Chhattisgarh. Anil Baluni, a Lok Sabha MP, will continue as Media Convenor, supported by co-convenors Ashish Usha Agrawal, Pradeep Bhandari, and Siddharth Yadav. Deepak Mhaskey of Chhattisgarh has been named as the Social Media Convenor. (ANI)