Union Home Minister Amit Shah inspected the Jumagachh BOP in Siliguri, West Bengal, declaring that a former 'corridor of infiltration' is now a secure border thanks to increased BSF surveillance and state-of-the-art technology.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday inspected the surveillance system of the Border Out Post at Jumagachh in Siliguri, West Bengal, stating that "once a corridor of infiltration" is now a secure border.

'Infiltration Corridor Now Secure': Amit Shah

In an X post, following his visit to the Siliguri Corridor, Amit Shah said that the number of watch towers has increased at the border outposts and the Border Security Force (BSF) has been equipped with state-of-the-art technology. "What was once a corridor of infiltration under previous governments in the Siliguri Corridor is now becoming synonymous with a secure border. Today, I inspected the surveillance system of the Border Out Post at Jumagachh BOP of the 18th Battalion of the BSF's North Bengal Frontier from the watch tower. The Modi government has not only increased the number of watch towers along the borders but has also equipped them with state-of-the-art technology, making border security even stronger and impregnable," Amit Shah said.

Border Guarding Conference and Tech Review

Amit Shah also attended the Border Guarding Conference and reviewed the operational preparations by observing a BSF exhibition. Shah wrote on X, "Today, at the Border Guarding Conference organised at the Jhumagaachh Border Outpost in Siliguri (West Bengal), I interacted with the brave soldiers of the BSF and inaugurated and laid the foundation stone for various BSF projects." "During this, I reviewed the operational preparations by observing the exhibition of the Intruder Warning System, Radio-based Fence Intrusion Detection System, Gate Management Software, and the Indigenous Border Security System installed on the new design fence. Our borders, equipped with state-of-the-art equipment and modern alert systems, are becoming an ideal example of modern border security," the X post read.

Two-Day Agenda in West Bengal

Amit Shah is on a two-day visit to West Bengal to review border-related issues, birth and death registration, full implementation of the three new criminal laws, as well as the law and order situation. On July 19, the Union Minister will chair a meeting on the law and order situation in West Bengal. Besides, Shah will inaugurate the newly constructed Museum of Word and attend an event of the foundation stone laying ceremony for Amul Bengal Dairy's curd (yoghurt) plant in Kolkata. (ANI)

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