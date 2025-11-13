Amit Shah virtually inaugurated a Sainik School and an Organic Plant in Gujarat's Mehsana. He paid homage to Delhi bomb blast victims, vowing justice, and praised the cooperative movement and PM Modi's leadership against terrorism.

In the virtual presence of Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, the inauguration ceremony of Motibhai R. Chaudhary Sagar Sainik School and the Sagar Organic Plant was held at Boriavi in Mehsana district.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

According to an official release, on this occasion, Shah, joining virtually, conveyed heartfelt condolences to the families of those who lost their lives in the Delhi bomb blast and paid homage to the victims. He affirmed that the government is resolute in ensuring the harshest punishment for those responsible for such acts. He further stated that under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, India's fight against terrorism has been acknowledged globally, and the Prime Minister's leadership stands prominently recognised on the international stage.

Shah on Sagar Sainik School and Cooperative Sector

Speaking at the inauguration of the Sagar Sainik School, he said that Motibhai Chaudhary's simplicity and ideal life have become guiding examples for leaders of the cooperative sector. Due to the hard work of many cooperative leaders, today the doors of prosperity have opened for farmers, animal husbandry farmers, and rural villages across the country and state, he said. Home Minister said that under the Prime Minister's vision, 100 new Sainik Schools have been established in the country through the PPP model, enabling children to join the defence forces.

Inauguration of Sagar Organic Plant

Speaking at the inauguration of the Organic Plant at Kheralu, he said that this plant will improve not only farmers' income but also the health of citizens. With a globally trusted brand like Amul, there will be global demand for its products, which will lead to prosperity for farmers engaged in natural farming. He also appealed to farmers to use organic products for their families.

Cooperative Model's Success: Dudhsagar and Banas Dairy

Speaking about the cooperative model of Dudhsagar Dairy, the Union Minister said that starting from 3,300 litres in 1960, today this dairy processes 35 lakh litres of milk, and with ten lakh producers and a turnover of 8,000 crore rupees, the women of the state have become self-reliant and are strengthening the country's economy and contributing to national development. He said that Dudhsagar Dairy and Banas Dairy are models of cooperative transformation in the economy. He also spoke about the visit of 50 Members of Parliament to Banaskantha to understand the state's dairy model. He spoke in detail about several new dimensions in the country's cooperative sector and various innovative initiatives that strengthen rural areas through the cooperative movement.

Relief Package for Farmers Lauded

The Union Minister welcomed the relief package announced by the state government due to unseasonal rains and congratulated the Chief Minister and the Cabinet Ministers for declaring this generous package. He stated that during this challenging time for farmers, the government has stood firmly with them and announced an unprecedented package, earning the gratitude and blessings of the farmers.

CM Patel on State Support for Farmers

Addressing the gathering, Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel stated that the unseasonal rains had caused significant damage in Gujarat, prompting the double-engine government to announce a relief package of Rs 10,000 crore to support farmers. While acknowledging that this assistance may not resolve every challenge, he affirmed that it will provide meaningful relief. He emphasised that both the central and state governments have consistently stood firmly with farmers in times of adversity.

MSP and Procurement Measures

Furthermore, talking about procurement at Minimum Support Price (MSP), he said that according to MSP, 25% of any commodity can be purchased based on production, but after a representation to the Prime Minister, a relaxation in procurement has also been given to the farmers, and a quantity allowing the purchase of 125 maunds of groundnut per farmer has been approved, which will benefit the farmers.

Celebrating National Pride

The Chief Minister said that through Operation Sindoor, the Prime Minister has introduced India's military strength to the world. This year, several festivals symbolising national pride are being celebrated--Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel's 150th birth anniversary, Bhagwan Birsa Munda's 150th birth anniversary, Vande Mataram@150, the centenary year of former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee, and 75 years of the adoption of the Constitution. The inauguration of the Sainik School by Dudhsagar Dairy is a proud moment that enhances the spirit of nationalism. (ANI)