Union Home Minister Amit Shah is in Kerala for a series of programmes ahead of the Assembly elections. He will meet local body representatives, inaugurate a development conclave, and attend key BJP and NDA meetings to guide leaders.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah will participate in a series of programmes in Kerala on Sunday, including a meeting with newly elected representatives of local bodies in the State, where Assembly elections will be held later this year. He will also attend a conclave aimed at fostering development in the state.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Shah's Day-Long Itinerary

Shah, who arrived in Thiruvananthapuram on Saturday night, began his day by offering darshan and performing pooja at the historic Sree Padmanabhaswamy Temple.

Amit Shah will interact with newly elected representatives from local self-government institutions across Kerala, at the Uday Palace Convention Centre in Kowdiar.

In the afternoon, the Home Minister will inaugurate the "New India, New Kerala" conclave organised by Kerala Kaumudi.

Later in the day, Shah is scheduled to attend an NDA leaders' meeting and the BJP State Core Committee meeting at the party's state office, providing organisational and political guidance to leaders ahead of the upcoming Assembly elections.

BJP's Election Push

BJP State President Rajeev Chandrasekhar in a post on X today, said, "Privileged to join our karyakartas in welcoming @AmitShah ji to Thiruvananthapuram. 6 months ago, in July 2025, Amit Shah ji launched BJP/NDA's #Mission2025 and Kerala witnessed a political turning point in local body elections. Today, he is here to launch #Mission2026 and guide our karyakartas as we prepare for one of the most consequential Assembly elections in Kerala's history. Election that will decide the future of our state and the opportunities available to generations of Malayalees.(ANI)