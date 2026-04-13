Union Home Minister Amit Shah held a massive roadshow in West Bengal's Durgapur, drawing huge crowds. He vowed to uproot the TMC government and slammed Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee over women's safety, promising a safer Bengal under BJP rule.

Amit Shah's Massive Roadshow in Durgapur

As Union Home Minister Amit Shah continues his relentless election campaign in West Bengal, he on Monday held a massive roadshow in Durgapur of Paschim Bardhaman district. A sea of supporters surrounded the Home Minister as his caravan slowly moved through crowded streets with only saffron colour in sight.

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In a post on X, Amit Shah said that the people of Paschim Bardhaman are ready to uproot and throw out TMC from its roots." भगवामय बंगाल... पश्चिम बर्धमान की यह जनसुनामी TMC को जड़ से उखाड़ फेंकने को तैयार है। গেরুয়াময় বাংলা... পশ্চিম বর্ধমানের এই জনসমুদ্র তৃণমূল কংগ্রেসকে মূল থেকে উপড়ে ফেলতে প্রস্তুত।#BJPInTMCOut https://t.co/gHjtzAsNlH — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) April 13, 2026

Shah Slams Mamata Banerjee on Women's Safety

Earlier, addressing a public rally at Palli Mangal Club Ground in Mayureshwar, Shah slammed West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's remarks advising women not to step out after 7 PM, following the RG Kar rape case, accusing the TMC government of failing to ensure women's safety in the state. "Mamata Didi says that women should not step out after 7 PM. Mamata didi had some shame, despite being a woman Chief Minister yourself, you couldn't protect the sister of Bengal," Shah said.

Projecting the BJP as an alternative, Shah said, "You just form a BJP government once, we will make such a Bengal where even a little girl can ride out on a scooter at 1 AM at night. No Sandeshkhali, RG Kar, Durgapur Law College or South Kolkata Law College-like incident will happen."

'TMC Scaring Majority Community': Shah

Intensifying his attack on Banerjee, Shah remarked, "Just now, I was watching a speech of Mamata Didi. She was scaring the majority community here, saying that if TMC isn't there, the majority community won't survive. During their rule, there were riots in Murshidabad, attacks on Ram Navami, a ban on Saraswati Puja - where had she gone then?"

Shah Warns TMC Goons, Promises Action

Shah also asserted that the upcoming Assembly elections would mark a turning point in the state, stating, "The goons of TMC will no longer be able to terrorise the people of Bengal with their bomb blasts. The people of Bengal will respond to bombs with ballots and to fear with trust. I want to tell the people of Bengal that you should find the lotus symbol on the ballot machine. The BJP government will take care of finding all the goons of TMC."

"I am telling the goons of TMC today - stay locked in your homes on 23 April, otherwise, on 4 May, you will be handpicked and thrown behind the bars of jail," he added.

The 294-member West Bengal Assembly elections will be held in two phases on April 23 and April 29, with the counting of votes scheduled for May 4. (ANI)