Amit Shah flagged off a mobile blood van in Gujarat before a meeting. Meanwhile, Tripura prepares for his Feb 20 visit for the Regional Rajbhasha Sammelan, with artisans making souvenirs to highlight the state's 'Vocal for Local' vision.

Amit Shah's Engagements in Gujarat

Union Home Minister Amit Shah flagged off a Mobile Blood Collection Van at the Sola Civil Hospital on Tuesday. Following this, he reached Gandhinagar, where he was welcomed by Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, to attend a meeting with Cooperation Ministers of all States and Union Territories under the theme "Cooperation to Prosperity".

Tripura Prepares for Regional Rajbhasha Sammelan

Meanwhile, preparations are in full swing in Agartala ahead of the visit of Shah on February 20, with the Government of Tripura undertaking extensive arrangements, including decoration of venues and accommodation for nearly 3,000 delegates arriving from across the country to attend the upcoming Regional Rajbhasha Sammelan.

'Vocal for Local' Souvenir to Highlight State Heritage

As part of the preparations, the State government has taken a special initiative highlighting the "Vocal for Local" vision by promoting indigenous craftsmanship and cultural heritage. Artisans at the Bamboo & Cane Development Institute (BCDI), located in Agartala, are working round-the-clock to develop a commemorative souvenir artwork depicting the rich heritage of Tripura, which will be presented to dignitaries and participants during the Sammelan.

The upcoming Regional Rajbhasha Sammelan is expected to witness participation from more than 3,000 delegates from across India and is being viewed as a significant occasion for the state to showcase its administrative preparedness and cultural richness on a national platform.

The specially curated souvenir artwork has been designed to represent three iconic heritage sites of the state, the revered Tripura Sundari Temple (Matabari), the historic rock carvings of Chabimura, and the ancient archaeological site of Unakoti. These landmarks symbolise Tripura's spiritual legacy, ancient rock-cut artistry, and natural beauty.

The artwork reflects the state's cultural depth, historical significance, and scenic grandeur while promoting locally crafted products. The commemorative memento will be presented as a token of appreciation and hospitality to distinguished dignitaries, officials, and participants, aiming to leave a lasting impression of Tripura's heritage and encourage visitors to explore the state's traditions, architectural marvels, and landscapes.

The Regional Rajbhasha Sammelan is expected not only to strengthen the promotion of official language initiatives but also to serve as a platform to present Tripura as a vibrant cultural destination to participants from across the country.