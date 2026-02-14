Union Home Minister Amit Shah slammed Rahul Gandhi for allegedly misleading farmers about Free Trade Agreements. Speaking in Karaikal, Shah defended the deals, asserting they will greatly benefit India's fishermen, not harm agricultural interests.

Accusing that the Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi wants to mislead the country's farmers, Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday defended the free trade agreements (FTAs) signed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi with the United States, the United Kingdom, and the European Union, added that these agreements will significantly benefit India's fishermen. Shah took aim at Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, saying that the Rae Bareli PM spread false claims about the impact of these trade deals on farmers. During a public address in Karaikal, Shah said, "The free trade agreements signed by PM Narendra Modi with the European Union and England, and the trade deal with the United States, are going to be of great benefit to our country's fishermen."

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Shah: Rahul Gandhi Spreading Confusion with Lies

Shah alleged that the Lok Sabha Leader of the Opposition (LoP) made statements designed to confuse the public. "Rahul Gandhi wants to mislead the country's fishermen and farmers. He wants to spread confusion by telling lies," he added.

Shah called on Rae Bareli MP to examine the specifics of the trade deal and FTAs before making such statements.

Contrasts with Previous Congress Administration

The Home Minister highlighted PM Modi's commitment to protecting farmers. "PM Narendra Modi has worked to provide 100 per cent protection to our farmers and livestock owners. Farmers were harmed during your Manmohan Singh government. Many such global agreements were signed in which farmers' interests were sold," Shah remarked, emphasising the differences in policy between the current government and the previous Congress-led administration.

Shah Predicts 2029 NDA Victory, Slams Rahul's 'Lies'

Shah also criticised Gandhi's approach to politics, saying, "Rahul Gandhi's policy is to lie, speak loudly and publicly, and repeat the lie repeatedly. But the people of this country have now recognised your lie-manufacturing factory."

In a bold prediction, Shah asserted that the people would reject Gandhi's narrative in the upcoming elections. "In 2029, an NDA-led BJP government will be formed under the leadership of PM Narendra Modi; your turn will not come," he declared.

Goyal: FTAs Open 70% of Global Markets to India

Meanwhile, at a press conference on the Viksit Bharat Budget, Union Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal said that nearly 70 per cent of global trade markets are open to India, with preferential access secured through Free Trade Agreements (FTAs). This means India now receives special advantages compared to other countries.

Goyal highlighted that India has concluded 9 FTAs with 38 developed countries. These agreements are a key part of the plan to make India self-reliant and a developed nation by 2047. Minister Goyal explained that India has been very careful while signing these deals to protect local interests. He noted that sensitive areas such as dairy, farming, and GM foods are protected. At the same time, sectors that employ large numbers of people, such as textiles, leather, and electronics, are gaining access to new markets. Goyal said that these deals will help businesses grow and create many new jobs.

Opposition Protests India-US Trade Agreement

However, Opposition MPs continued to protest in Parliament against the India-US interim trade agreement, calling it a "trap deal" during the Budget session, which concluded its first phase on February 13. (ANI)