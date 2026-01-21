Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami released the centenary issue of 'Kalyan' magazine in Rishikesh. Dhami highlighted mandatory Gita recitation in schools and Rishikesh's emergence as the world's Yoga Capital.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Wednesday attended the release ceremony of the centenary issue of the monthly magazine 'Kalyan' which is published by Gita Press at Gita Bhawan in Rishikesh. The Chief Minister was present alongside Union Home Minister Amit Shah at this historic occasion in Rishikesh.

Dhami on Protecting Sanatan Values

Addressing the gathering during the release ceremony of the centenary edition of Kalyan, Dhami said, "a double-engine government dedicated to the protection of Sanatan values, culture, and traditions. The mandatory recitation of Gita shlokas in all schools of Uttarakhand is a powerful initiative to connect the new generation with its roots."

Rishikesh: 'Yoga Capital of the World'

He further added that the state is no longer just a pilgrimage center but it is now emerging as the "Yoga Capital of the World". "Rishikesh is no longer just a pilgrimage centre; it is now emerging on the global stage as the "Yoga Capital of the World." The cultural identity of Devbhoomi Uttarakhand is reaching new heights, where tradition coexists with progress," he added.

'India Has Got Strong Leadership'

Earlier today, reacting to Amit Shah's visit to the 'Kalyan' magazine release, Swami Chidanand Saraswati from Haridwar said that "India has got strong leadership" under PM Modi and Amit Shah. "After Sardar Patel, India has got strong leadership under Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Amit Shah, who have transformed the country. Amit Shah is visiting Uttarakhand for a special occasion, the unveiling of the 100th edition of Kalyan," he said.

Shah is on a two-day tour of the state and will attend various programmes in Rishikesh today and in Haridwar tomorrow. (ANI)