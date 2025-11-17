Union Home Minister Amit Shah chaired the 32nd Northern Zonal Council meeting in Faridabad. Leaders from eight states/UTs paid tribute to Delhi blast victims and discussed key issues like women's safety, rural banking, and emergency response.

The 32nd Northern Zonal Council meeting commenced in Faridabad on Monday on a sombre note, as Union Home Minister Amit Shah, along with top leadership from eight states and Union Territories, observed a two-minute silence to pay tribute to the victims of the November 10 Delhi car blast.

Chaired by Union Home Minister Amit Shah, the meeting was attended by the Chief Ministers of Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, Punjab, and Rajasthan, as well as the Lieutenant Governors and the Administrator of Delhi, Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh, and Chandigarh. Senior officials from the Centre, state governments and Union Territories were also in attendance.

The Council provides a stage for resolving and progressing issues and disputes between the Centre and the member states, as well as UTs.

Key Issues on the Agenda

Issues of national importance, including the speedy investigation of cases of sexual offences against women and children and the implementation of Fast Track Special Courts (FTSC) for their swift disposal. The meeting also discussed providing brick-and-mortar banking facilities within the designated areas of every village, implementing the Emergency Response Support System (ERSS-112), and various regional-level common interest issues, including strengthening nutrition, education, health, electricity, urban planning, and the cooperative system.

Structure and Role of Zonal Councils

Shah is the chairperson of the Council, and the Chief Minister of Haryana serves as its vice-chairperson. This meeting is being organised by the Inter-State Council Secretariat of the Ministry of Home Affairs with the Haryana government as its host.

Legal Foundation and Membership

Under Sections 15 to 22 of the States Reorganisation Act, 1956, five Zonal Councils, including the Northern Zonal Council, were established. The Chief Minister of one member state (rotating every year) acts as the vice-chairperson. From each member state, the Governor nominates two ministers as members of the council.

Procedural Framework

Each Zonal Council has also formed a permanent committee at the level of Chief Secretaries. Issues proposed by the states are initially presented to the permanent committee of the concerned Zonal Council for discussion. After consideration by the permanent committee, the remaining issues are then presented to the Zonal Council meeting for further deliberation.

With the belief that strong states make a strong nation, the Zonal Councils provide a structured mechanism for dialogue and discussion on issues affecting two or more states or the centre and states, and through this, serve as an important platform to enhance mutual cooperation.

The role of the Zonal Councils is advisory; however, over the past few years, these councils have proven to be a crucial factor in fostering healthy bonds of mutual understanding and cooperation across various fields. With the cooperation of all state governments, central ministries, and departments, a total of 63 meetings of the various Zonal Councils and their permanent committees have been held in the last eleven years. (ANI)