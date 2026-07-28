Former Uttar Pradesh minister and BJP leader Nanak Ram Bhurji, 68, died on Tuesday after falling from the seventh floor of the MLA Residence complex in Lucknow. He was reportedly undergoing treatment for depression. Police are investigating the incident.

Former Uttar Pradesh minister and BJP leader Nanak Ram Bhurji died on Tuesday after falling from the seventh floor of the MLA Residence complex in Lalbagh in Lucknow as per police. He was 68.

He was serving as the State Secretary of the BJP's OBC Morcha at the time of his death.

Police rushed to the scene and took him to Civil Hospital, where doctors declared him dead on examination.

Police Investigation Underway

According to sources, Bhurji had been undergoing treatment for depression for a long time. Police said an investigation into the incident is underway.

ADCP Central, Lucknow, Jeetendra Dubey, detailed the sequence of events. "Nanak Ram Bhurji was injured due to falling from the seventh floor of the MLA residence. On this information, he was brought here to the hospital, where the team of doctors at Civil Hospital declared him dead. The proceedings of the inquest report of the deceased's body, etc., are being done. In-depth information regarding the causes of the incident is being collected, and also by calling the field unit, the physical evidence is also being collected," Dubey said.

Dr. GP Gupta, Director of Civil Hospital, said Bhurji was already dead when he was brought in. "When he was brought to us, he was brought dead. The post-mortem would be conducted," he said.

BJP Leader Expresses Grief

BJP OBC Morcha Uttar Pradesh President Prakash Pal expressed grief over the loss. "Information has been received that he had fallen down from the seventh floor. He was a very senior leader of our party and had also been a former minister of state. And this is a very tragic incident," Pal said.

Police are continuing to investigate the circumstances of Bhurji's death, and further details are awaited.