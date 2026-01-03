Union Home Minister Amit Shah arrived in the Andaman and Nicobar Islands for a two-day visit. He was welcomed by LG Admiral DK Joshi and will chair a Ministry of Home Affairs consultative committee meeting and inaugurate development projects.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah arrived in the Andaman and Nicobar Islands for a two-day visit from January 2 to 4. He was warmly welcomed at Veer Savarkar International Airport in Sri Vijaya Puram on Friday by Lieutenant Governor (LG) Admiral DK Joshi, Chief Secretary of the islands, senior officials, and local PRI members.

"Hon' @HMOindia@AmitShahji on his two-day visit to New Andamans from 02 - 04 January 2026, was accorded a warm welcome today at Veer Savarkar International Airport, Sri Vijaya Puram by @Admiral_DK Joshi, alongwith CSANI @DGPANIslands, Snr. officers of @Andaman_Admin and PRI members," Lt. Governor's Secretariat, Andaman and Nicobar Islands wrote on X. #Gateway2IndoPacific #IndianOceanRegion Hon’ @HMOindia @AmitShah ji on his two-day visit to #NewAndamans from 02 - 04 January 2026, was accorded warm welcome today at #VeerSavarkarInternationalAirport #SriVijayaPuram by @Admiral_DKJoshi, alongwith #CSANI @DGPANIslands, Snr.… pic.twitter.com/hASGziBDCn — Lt. Governor's Secretariat-Media Cell, A&N Islands (@MediaRN_ANI) January 2, 2026

Shah's Agenda in the Islands

Shah will chair a meeting of the Consultative Committee of the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) in the Andaman and Nicobar Islands on Saturday as part of his day-long visit to the Union Territory. The Consultative Committee meeting will be held on Saturday morning at the Hotel Sea-Princess in Wandoor, Andaman, where Members of Parliament from both Houses, the Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha, will discuss key issues within the ministry's purview with the Home Minister.

After chairing the Consultative Committee meeting, Shah will later in the day inaugurate an exhibition on the Naveen Nyaya Sanhita at the ITF field in Sri Vijaya Puram. He will also inaugurate and lay the foundation stone for various development projects of the Andaman and Nicobar administration at a function to be held at Netaji Stadium in Sri Vijaya Puram.

About the MHA Consultative Committee

The Consultative Committee of the Ministry of Home Affairs serves as a forum for informal interactions between Members of Parliament and the Home Minister, along with Ministers of State, on the ministry's policies, programmes and implementation. The committee functions as an advisory body, facilitating dialogue on issues related to internal security, governance, border management, cybercrime and criminal justice reforms.

The committee comprises 30 Members of Parliament, including 14 from the Lok Sabha and 16 from the Rajya Sabha. Amit Shah is the chairman of the committee.

Ministers of State for Home Affairs Nityanand Rai and Bandi Sanjay Kumar will also participate in the meeting.

