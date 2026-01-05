Amit Palekar resigned from the Aam Aadmi Party in Goa, citing 'self-respect and clarity.' His exit comes days after he was removed as the state unit president following the party's poor performance in local polls.

Days after he was relieved from the post of Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Goa unit president, Amit Palekar resigned on Monday, citing "self-respect and clarity." In a post on X, Palekar shared his resignation letter written to party's national convenor Arvind Kejriwal and party's in-charge for Goa Atishi and wrote, "I am resigning from the @AamAadmiParty today. This decision comes after deep introspection and with a clear conscience. Positions matter less than principles. Power matters less than purpose. I choose to stand by my convictions and the people of Goa. The journey continues." I am resigning from the @AamAadmiParty today. This decision comes after deep introspection and with a clear conscience. Positions matter less than principles. Power matters less than purpose. I choose to stand by my convictions and the people of Goa. The journey continues. pic.twitter.com/T32j4KNnKJ — Amit Palekar (@AmitPalekar10) January 5, 2026

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Palekar Replaced After Poor Poll Performance

Recently, after the party's poor performance in local body polls in Goa, AAP relieved Palekar from the presidential post and gave the responsibility to Shrikrishna Parab.

Letter Cites Lack of Internal Democracy

In the letter dated January 5, Palekar said that he has tendered his resignation from the primary membership of the party. "I did not enter public life in pursuit of posts or positions. I joined the party believing in its promise of an alternative political culture, one anchored in transparency, internal democracy, and respect for grassroots voices. Over time, however, it became increasingly difficult to reconcile these ideals with the way decisions are presently taken and communicated."

"When dialogue and consultation are limited, and decisions flow only from the top, it does not weaken individuals but strains institutions. For a movement that set out to redefine democratic functioning, this divergence has been deeply disheartening," he added.

Palekar said that he has taken this decision not in anger or haste, but in self-respect and clarity. The letter reads, "That said, I remain grateful to the party for the platform it gave me and for the many learnings this journey has offered. I have always worked sincerely and to the best of my ability in the interest of the organisation, alongside committed karyakartas who gave their time, trust, and energy selflessly. I hold deep respect for them."

"After much reflection, I have chosen to step away, not in anger or haste, but in self-respect and clarity. This decision has been taken keeping in mind my fellow workers, and most importantly, my people of my St. Cruz Constituency," the letter added.

'Not an End, But a New Beginning'

Saying that this is not an end, but a new beginning, Patekar expressed his commitment to Goa and the people of the state and said he will continue to work for accountability, people-centric governance, and justice, and to serve the best interests of my constituents. "My commitment to Goa and to principled public life remains unwavering. I will continue to work for accountability, people-centric governance, and justice, and to serve the best interests of my constituents, because these values are larger than any one party. I also stand firmly with my belief of united opposition for the interest of Goa and Goans. I sincerely thank all volunteers, supporters, and well-wishers who walked this joumey with me. Their faith and goodwill remain a source of strength. This is not an end, but a new beginning," Amit Palekar said. (ANI)