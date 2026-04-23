The Supreme Court has stayed the conviction and life sentence of former MLA Amit Jogi in the 2003 murder case of NCP leader Ram Avtar Jaggi. The interim relief suspends the sentence while his appeal against the Chhattisgarh HC verdict is pending.

The Supreme Court of India has granted interim relief to Amit Jogi, former MLA and son of former Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Ajit Jogi, by staying his conviction and life sentence in the murder case of NCP leader Ram Avtar Jaggi. A bench comprising Justices Vikram Nath, Sandeep Mehta, and Vijay Bishnoi passed the interim order, effectively suspending the sentence during the pendency of proceedings.

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Background of the Appeal

Jogi had approached the apex court challenging the judgment of the Chhattisgarh High Court, which had overturned his acquittal and convicted him, sentencing him to life imprisonment.

Earlier, the Supreme Court had issued notice to the Central Bureau of Investigation and the Chhattisgarh government on Jogi's plea. The High Court's ruling had come on an appeal filed by the CBI against the trial court's acquittal.

In his plea before the top court, Jogi also sought exemption from surrendering before authorities within the stipulated period following his conviction.

Case History

Meanwhile, the case arises from the 2003 murder of NCP leader Ram Avtar Jaggi. In 2007, the trial court sentenced 28 accused persons to life imprisonment but acquitted Amit Jogi for want of evidence. However, the High Court has now overturned that finding and held him guilty, directing him to surrender within the stipulated time of three weeks.

During the last hearing in the matter, the Court had issued notice to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and the Chhattisgarh government on Jogi's plea challenging the reversal of his acquittal by the Chhattisgarh High Court. The High Court had reversed Jogis' acquittal and convicted him on a plea by CBI. Now, Jogi has moved the apex court against his conviction and life sentence, along with seeking exemption from surrendering to authorities within the stipulated time.

Senior Advocates Kapil Sibal, Mukul Rohatgi, Vivek Tankha, Siddharth Dave, and Shashank Garg appeared on behalf of Amit Jogi, while Senior Advocate Siddharth Luthra appeared for the father of the deceased victim. (ANI)