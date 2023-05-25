Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    AAP leader Satyendar Jain collapses in Tihar Jail, admitted to Deen Dayal Upadhyay Hospital; check details

    According to the Tihar Jail DG, Satyendar Jail, who is lodged at cell number 7 on the prison premises, fell down inside the washroom at nearly 6 am on Thursday. He was rushed to a hospital, where he will undergo several medical tests, he said.

    Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader and former Delhi minister Satyendar Jain was on Thursday (May 25) admitted to the Deen Dayal Upadhyay Hospital in the national capital after he collapsed in Tihar Jail due to dizziness, the party said.

    Jain has been lodged in prison since his arrest by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in connection with a money laundering case in May.

    "Satyendar Jain has been admitted to Deen Dayal Upadhyay Hospital. He collapsed due to dizziness in bathroom of Tihar Jail. Even before this, Satyendar Jain had fallen in the bathroom and had a serious spinal injury," the Aam Aadmi Party said.

    According to the Tihar Jail DG, Satyendar Jail, who is lodged at cell number 7 on the prison premises, fell down inside the washroom at nearly 6 am on Thursday. He was rushed to a hospital, where he will undergo several medical tests, he said.

    The DG also said Satyendar Jain is due to undergo a spinal surgery. Another official at the Tihar jail said Jain was kept under observation after he complained of weakness.

    "His vitals were found to be normal," the official said, adding that the former health minister also complained of pain in his back, left leg and shoulder.

    Earlier, AAP claimed that Jain has lost nearly 35 kgs weight since he was arrested in a corruption case last year.

    On Monday, Jain was examined at Delhi's Safdarjung Hospital for a spine problem. The development came after he was initially taken to Deen Dayal Upadhyaya Hospital on Saturday, but wanted a second opinion on his health.

