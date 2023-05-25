Karnataka's new Congress govt may withdraw circular banning hijab; warns of RSS ban

Kharge said the new government would withdraw all the legislations and orders that hamper the state's economic progress and prosperity and go against the interests of Kannadigas.

Karnataka Minister Priyank Kharge has said that the orders and legislations enforced under the previous BJP regime like school textbook revision and anti-conversion laws, which are against the state's interest, would be revised or withdrawn by the new Congress government after reviewing them.

Amidst demands to overturn the "hijab ban" from various quarters, the Minister, without making any direct comment on the issue, maintained that the government will be having a look at all the policies of the previous government which are against the Constitution, against the spirit of building the society, and against the inclusiveness of the society.

"We will relook at every policy matter that the previous government has brought in," he said.

Kharge also said that his government would ban outfits like the Bajrang Dal if peace in the state was disturbed. "We have promised in our manifesto to turn Karnataka into a paradise. If peace is disturbed, we won't consider if it is Bajrang Dal or any other Sangh Parivar outfit," he said.

When asked specifically about the RSS, Kharge said, "If anyone breaks the law, they will be treated as per the law of the land, even if it means a ban. If the BJP leadership finds it unacceptable, they can go to Pakistan."

"Previous government had decided to observe certain jayantis (birth anniversary of prominent figures) and left out others. Not only jayantis, their orders, whether it is regarding textbooks, anti-cow slaughter, anti-conversion bills (laws), but all of them will also be revised," he said.

Speaking to reporters, Kharge said, "All those bills (laws) and orders that hamper the economic progress of Karnataka, its prosperity, and will affect Kannadigas, will be withdrawn. Making Karnataka once again the number one is our intention, and we will take steps in that direction."

Kharge, the son of AICC President Mallikarjun Kharge, is one among eight ministers inducted into the Chief Minister Siddaramaiah-led cabinet last week.