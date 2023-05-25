Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Karnataka's new Congress govt may withdraw circular banning hijab; warns of RSS ban

    Kharge said the new government would withdraw all the legislations and orders that hamper the state's economic progress and prosperity and go against the interests of Kannadigas.

    Karnataka new Congress govt may withdraw circular banning hijab; warns of RSS ban AJR
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published May 25, 2023, 12:08 PM IST

    Karnataka Minister Priyank Kharge has said that the orders and legislations enforced under the previous BJP regime like school textbook revision and anti-conversion laws, which are against the state's interest, would be revised or withdrawn by the new Congress government after reviewing them.

    Amidst demands to overturn the "hijab ban" from various quarters, the Minister, without making any direct comment on the issue, maintained that the government will be having a look at all the policies of the previous government which are against the Constitution, against the spirit of building the society, and against the inclusiveness of the society.

    AAP leader Satyendar Jain collapses in Tihar Jail, admitted to Deen Dayal Upadhyay Hospital; check details

    "We will relook at every policy matter that the previous government has brought in," he said.

    Kharge also said that his government would ban outfits like the Bajrang Dal if peace in the state was disturbed. "We have promised in our manifesto to turn Karnataka into a paradise. If peace is disturbed, we won't consider if it is Bajrang Dal or any other Sangh Parivar outfit," he said.

    When asked specifically about the RSS, Kharge said, "If anyone breaks the law, they will be treated as per the law of the land, even if it means a ban. If the BJP leadership finds it unacceptable, they can go to Pakistan."

    Kharge said the new government would withdraw all the legislations and orders that hamper the state's economic progress and prosperity and go against the interests of Kannadigas.

    "Previous government had decided to observe certain jayantis (birth anniversary of prominent figures) and left out others. Not only jayantis, their orders, whether it is regarding textbooks, anti-cow slaughter, anti-conversion bills (laws), but all of them will also be revised," he said.

    Speaking to reporters, Kharge said, "All those bills (laws) and orders that hamper the economic progress of Karnataka, its prosperity, and will affect Kannadigas, will be withdrawn. Making Karnataka once again the number one is our intention, and we will take steps in that direction."

    Kerala: Patient arrested for allegedly manhandling doctors in Thiruvananthapuram Medical College

    Kharge, the son of AICC President Mallikarjun Kharge, is one among eight ministers inducted into the Chief Minister Siddaramaiah-led cabinet last week.

    Last Updated May 25, 2023, 12:16 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    64 windows of Mysuru-Chennai Vande Bharat Express replaced in six months due to stone pelting, report anr

    64 windows of Mysuru-Chennai Vande Bharat Express replaced in six months due to stone pelting; Report

    AAP leader Satyendar Jain collapses in Tihar Jail, admitted to Deen Dayal Upadhyay Hospital; check details AJR

    AAP leader Satyendar Jain collapses in Tihar Jail, admitted to Deen Dayal Upadhyay Hospital; check details

    Shraddha Walkar style murder in Hyderabad Man arrested for killing partner chops body before disposing gcw

    Shraddha Walkar-style murder in Hyderabad: Man arrested for killing partner; chops body before disposing

    Nitesh Pandey death What is causing sudden cardiac arrests among young Indians

    Sudden cardiac arrests among young Indians: What you must know

    Kerala: Patient arrested for allegedly manhandling doctors in Thiruvananthapuram Medical College anr

    Kerala: Patient arrested for allegedly manhandling doctors in Thiruvananthapuram Medical College

    Recent Stories

    64 windows of Mysuru-Chennai Vande Bharat Express replaced in six months due to stone pelting, report anr

    64 windows of Mysuru-Chennai Vande Bharat Express replaced in six months due to stone pelting; Report

    Cannes 2023: Sunny Leone oozes 'oomph' in sizzling ensemble outfits on red carpet (PICTURES) vma

    Cannes 2023: Sunny Leone oozes 'oomph' in sizzling ensemble outfits on red carpet (PICTURES)

    WhatsApp may soon replace phone numbers with usernames Report gcw

    WhatsApp may soon replace phone numbers with usernames: Report

    Cannes 2023: Manushi Chillar vacays in Monaco after red carpet debut, see PHOTOS ADC

    Cannes 2023: Manushi Chillar vacays in Monaco after red carpet debut, see PHOTOS

    AAP leader Satyendar Jain collapses in Tihar Jail, admitted to Deen Dayal Upadhyay Hospital; check details AJR

    AAP leader Satyendar Jain collapses in Tihar Jail, admitted to Deen Dayal Upadhyay Hospital; check details

    Recent Videos

    IIMC Alumni Meet held in Kochi, Kerala scribe wins journalism award

    IIMC Alumni Meet held in Kochi, Kerala scribe wins journalism award

    Video Icon
    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi ADC

    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi

    Video Icon
    Jiah Khan's mother Rabia finally says, 'I will keep fighting. I will approach Supreme Court' vma

    Jiah Khan's mother Rabia finally says, 'I will keep fighting. I will approach Supreme Court' - WATCH

    Video Icon
    Rajasthan 7 policemen shot at during operation to nab history-sheeters in Udaipur

    Rajasthan: 7 policemen shot at during operation to nab history-sheeters in Udaipur

    Video Icon
    MTB Shimla 2023: This 62-year-old quit his corporate job to seek adventure

    MTB Shimla 2023: This 62-year-old quit his corporate job to seek adventure

    Video Icon