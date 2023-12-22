Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Amid menstrual leave controversy, Union minister Smriti Irani opens up about on-set miscarriage (WATCH)

    Irani emphasized the difficulties she faced, dispelling the notion that she had specialized privileges. Despite her circumstances, she returned to work swiftly but encountered hardships without facilities for her newborn.

    Amid menstrual leave controversy, Union minister Smriti Irani opens up about on-set miscarriage (WATCH) AJR
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Dec 22, 2023, 6:23 PM IST

    Union Minister Smriti Irani recently revealed her deeply personal experience of having a miscarriage while working on a TV show, countering a misconception about her purported ease during those challenging times. Her revelations come amidst a storm over her comments in Parliament regarding mandatory paid menstrual leaves for women in workplaces.

    In a podcast hosted by journalist Smita Prakash, Irani clarified the misconceptions, shedding light on her challenging moments. She disclosed her struggle and said, "When this paid menstrual leave controversy started... I had a miscarriage on set. You know, I came back to work two-three days after giving birth."

    'Hawa nikal gayi': Rahul Gandhi taunts BJP MPs for 'running away' during Parliament security breach

    Irani emphasized the difficulties she faced, dispelling the notion that she had specialized privileges. Despite her circumstances, she returned to work swiftly but encountered hardships without facilities for her newborn. She recounted navigating the demanding shooting schedules while managing her baby's needs with minimal support.

    Last week, the Minister faced backlash for her stance on mandatory menstrual leaves, asserting that menstruation isn't a hindrance but a natural part of life. She argued against limiting opportunities for women based on viewpoints of those unfamiliar with menstruation.

    Excise policy case: Delhi Court rejects AAP MP Sanjay Singh's bail plea

    Her comments in Parliament sparked a social media outrage, but her recent disclosure provides a personal context to the controversy, revealing the challenges she confronted during her time in the entertainment industry.

    Last Updated Dec 22, 2023, 6:23 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    22 JN.1 COVID variant cases reported in India till Dec 21; all cases have mild symptoms AJR

    BREAKING: 22 JN.1 COVID variant cases reported in India till Dec 21; all cases have mild symptoms

    Hawa nikal gayi Rahul Gandhi taunts BJP MPs for 'running away' during Parliament security breach AJR

    'Hawa nikal gayi': Rahul Gandhi taunts BJP MPs for 'running away' during Parliament security breach

    Riding with faith: Intriguing tale of Rajasthan's 'Bullet Baba' temple where a Royal Enfield is revered deity snt

    Riding with faith: Intriguing tale of Rajasthan's 'Bullet Baba' temple where a Royal Enfield is revered deity

    BREAKING Wrestler Bajrang Punia returns Padma Shri award in protest over WFI chief election snt

    Wrestler Bajrang Punia decides to return Padma Shri to PM Modi in protest over WFI chief election

    Excise policy case: Delhi Court rejects AAP MP Sanjay Singh's bail plea AJR

    Excise policy case: Delhi Court rejects AAP MP Sanjay Singh's bail plea

    Recent Stories

    Cactus to Spider Plant-7 plants that can bring bad luck in 2024 RBA EAI

    Cactus to Spider Plant-7 plants that can bring bad luck in 2024

    22 JN.1 COVID variant cases reported in India till Dec 21; all cases have mild symptoms AJR

    BREAKING: 22 JN.1 COVID variant cases reported in India till Dec 21; all cases have mild symptoms

    Shah Rukh Khan unveils details into his upcoming film's character, 'To play more age-appropriate role' RKK

    Shah Rukh Khan unveils details into his upcoming film's character, 'To play more age-appropriate role'

    cricket IND vs SA: KL Rahul's heartwarming gestures for Sai Sudharsan draws huge roar in Indian dressing room (WATCH) osf

    IND vs SA: KL Rahul's heartwarming gestures for Sai Sudharsan draws huge roar in Indian dressing room (WATCH)

    Hawa nikal gayi Rahul Gandhi taunts BJP MPs for 'running away' during Parliament security breach AJR

    'Hawa nikal gayi': Rahul Gandhi taunts BJP MPs for 'running away' during Parliament security breach

    Recent Videos

    Kho Gaye Hum Kahan': Siddhanth Chaturvedi engage in fun banter with friends post special screening (Watch) SHG

    'Kho Gaye Hum Kahan': Siddhanth Chaturvedi engage in fun banter with friends post special screening (Watch)

    Video Icon
    Tamil Nadu floods: IAF helicopters come to the rescue (WATCH)

    Tamil Nadu floods: IAF helicopters join relief ops (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    NATO Christmas hunt in Finland's thick forests (WATCH)

    NATO's Christmas hunt in Finland's thick forests (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Brand Bengaluru exposed: Another white-topping road collapses near Ulsoor Lake, Traffic diverted (WATCH) vkp

    Brand Bengaluru exposed: Another white-topping road collapses near Ulsoor Lake, Traffic diverted (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Meet Captain Fatima Wasim, the first woman medical officer posted at world's highesr battlefield Siachen

    Meet Captain Fatima Wasim, the 1st woman medical officer posted at world’s highest battlefield Siachen (WATCH)

    Video Icon