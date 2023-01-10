Bengaluru: 2-year-old boy, mother dead after beam of metro pillar crashes

According to the police, a bunch of Thermo Mechanically Treated (TMT) bars erected for the construction of pillars had fallen on the scooter. The height of the pillar is over 35 to 40 feet and weighs several tonnes.

In a tragic incident, a two-year-old boy and his mother were killed after a beam of an under-construction Metro pillar collapsed on Outer Ring Road near HBR Layout in East Bengaluru.

It is reportedly said that the victims Vihan (2) and his mother Tejasvini (30) were the residents of Horamavu and did not respond to treatment. According to the police, a bunch of Thermo Mechanically Treated (TMT) bars erected for the construction of pillars had fallen on the scooter. The height of the pillar is over 35 to 40 feet and weighs several tonnes.

According to reports, the incident took place around 11:10 am and a passer-by alerted the police around 11:20 am. The deceased were riding pillion. The injured persons were pulled out by bystanders and rushed to Altius hospital, opposite to the spot.

According to the eyewitnesses, many vehicles were moving at the time of the pillar collapse, but fortunately they managed to stop their vehicles.

The traffic movement has come to a halt as the pillar covered one side of the ring road. Both traffic and law and order police rushed to the spot and are trying to clear the traffic by diverting them to alternative roads.