    'Tent City' along Varanasi's ghats ready to receive tourists

    According to officials, Ganga Aarti will be organized in the morning, accompanied by a yoga session. To note, non-vegetarian food and alcohol are completely banned here.

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi will unveil a special gift for Kashi on the occasion of Makar Sankranti. A 'Tent City' has come up next to the Ganges in Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh. The 'Tent City' will have five-star level facilities. This facility has been set up to reduce the pressure on the tourist footfall visiting Varanasi.

    The Tent City will have 250 units that will be equipped with modern amenities, a multi-cuisine restaurant and even a conference centre. Housing units will comprise three categories -- Ganga Darshan villas, premium tents and super deluxe tents.

    According to reports, the booking for the 900-square feet Ganga Darshan Villas will cost Rs 20,000 per person for a night, while the premium tents (500 square feet) will be charged Rs 14,000 and Rs 12,000 for Super Deluxe tents.

    The operations of the 'Tent City' have been leased out to a private firm for five years. Prime Minister  Modi will virtually inaugurate the 'Tent City', which will be a wonderful confluence of modernity and mythology, on January 13.

