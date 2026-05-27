CPI(M) slams the ED raid on Pinarayi Vijayan's residence as 'political vendetta' by the BJP-led Centre. The party accused the Centre of using agencies to suppress dissent and questioned the silence of the Congress-led UDF in Kerala.

CPI(M) Alleges 'Political Vendetta'

The Communist Party of India (Marxist) (CPI(M)) on Tuesday alleged that the Enforcement Directorate raid on the residence of former Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan was "yet another example" of central agencies being "weaponised" for political vendetta against opposition leaders. In a strongly worded statement shared on X, the party accused the Bharatiya Janata Party-led Centre of using agencies like the ED, CBI and Income Tax Department to intimidate political rivals and suppress dissent.

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On X, CPI(M) wrote, "The ED raid on the residence of former Kerala Chief Minister and CPI(M) PB Member Comrade Pinarayi Vijayan is yet another stark example of how central agencies are being weaponised for political vendetta. Leaders who consistently challenge the BJP-led Union government and refuse to submit to Sangh Parivar politics are being targeted through intimidation, media trials, and selective investigations. When political opponents cannot be defeated democratically, the BJP resorts to ED, CBI, and Income Tax raids to harass and silence dissent." It also questioned the silence of the Congress-led UDF government in Kerala, asking whether it amounted to political convenience or complicity in what it termed a "witch-hunt." "This is not merely an investigation - it is a calculated assault on federalism, democracy, and the constitutional right to political opposition. The silence of the UDF government in Kerala raises serious questions. At a time when the state's democratic mandate is under attack through central agencies, why is the Congress-led government refusing to take a clear stand? Is this silence mere political convenience, or is the UDF complicit in enabling this witch-hunt against Comrade Pinarayi Vijayan?" CPI(M) added.

Party Leaders Blame BJP-Congress Nexus

Meanwhile, CPI(M) leader KK Ragesh strongly attacked the opposition, calling the ED raids a direct move by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to destroy the Left while labelling Congress leader V D Satheesan a BJP ally who acts no differently than V D Savarkar. "It is Modi's move to destroy the Left. We will face the legal and political challenges. Satheesan is a person who is in league with the BJP and RSS. There is no difference between V.D. Savarkar and V.D. Satheesan," he said.

Party leader P Jayarajan also claimed that the raid was a joint operation between the BJP and the Congress, alleging it is part of a larger plan to destroy the Left party in Kerala, just like in Bengal and Tripura. "The raid was a joint operation between the BJP and the Congress. Rahul Gandhi had asked why Pinarayi was not being arrested. It is an attempt to destroy CPM in Kerala, like in Bengal and Tripura. We will oppose and defeat this legally and politically. The removal of the Left from power was also part of this grand design," Jayarajan said.

About the ED Raid in CMRL Case

Earlier in the day, the ED conducted searches at 10 premises in Keralam, including the residences of former Keralam Chief Minister and Opposition Leader Pinarayi Vijayan, in the Cochin Minerals and Rutile Limited (CMRL) case. Officials said the raids are underway from early Wednesday, covering all the locations based on specific inputs against the accused linked to the controversial CMRL financial transactions case that had rocked Keralam politics during the tenure of Vijayan.ED's action comes a day after the Keralam High Court on Tuesday refused to quash the agency's investigation into the CMRL case. (ANI)