President Droupadi Murmu, VP Radhakrishnan, and PM Modi led the nation in paying tribute to Dr BR Ambedkar on his 135th birth anniversary. Leaders honored his contributions to nation-building, social justice, and the Indian Constitution.

President Droupadi Murmu on Tuesday paid floral tribute to the portrait of Dr Bhimrao Ambedkar, the architect of the Indian Constitution, on his 135th birth anniversary, at Lok Bhavan today during her visit to Gujarat. On this occasion, Gujarat Governor Acharya Devvratji also paid tributes to Babasaheb Ambedkar. High officials of the Centre and the State were also present on this solemn occasion.

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National Leaders Pay Tribute in Delhi

Earlier today, Vice President CP Radhakrishnan and Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday paid tribute to Bharat Ratna Dr BR Ambedkar at Prerna Sthal in the parliament premises. Alongside Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiran Rijiju, and Congress national president Mallikarjun Kharge, other leaders also paid tribute to Babasaheb.

Sharing an X post, PM Modi said that his efforts towards nation-building are "deeply motivating". "Tributes to Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar on his birth anniversary. His efforts towards nation-building are deeply motivating. His life and work continue to inspire generations to build a just and progressive society," PM Modi wrote.

President's Message to the Nation

Furthermore, on the eve of Ambedkar Jayanti, President Droupadi Murmu also extended greetings to fellow citizens and paid tribute to the architect of the Indian Constitution. The President has said, "On the occasion of the birth anniversary of Babasaheb Doctor Bhimrao Ambedkar, the Chief Architect of the Indian Constitution and the great social reformer, I pay my respectful homage to him."

Describing Ambedkar as a jurist, economist, profound thinker, legal scholar and a strong advocate of an egalitarian social system, President Murmu highlighted his lifelong contribution to nation-building and social justice.

The President further added, "He dedicated his life to the upliftment of the deprived and vulnerable sections of society and made historic contributions in their favour. He not only showed the path to eliminate inequalities but also played a leading role in strengthening India's democratic values and constitutional rights. Ambedkar prioritised women's education and their rights. His multifaceted contributions will continue to inspire future generations to play an active role in the service and development of the country."

"On this occasion, let us pledge to imbibe the ideals of Babasaheb Ambedkar in our lives and contribute towards building a just, inclusive and progressive nation," she said.

About Dr BR Ambedkar

Dr BR Ambedkar, popularly known as Babasaheb, was the chief architect of the Indian Constitution and a key figure in India's social reform movement. Born into a Dalit Mahar family, he dedicated his life to securing equal rights for marginalised communities and promoting social justice. Ambedkar served as independent India's first Law and Justice Minister and was posthumously awarded the Bharat Ratna in 1990 for his contributions to the nation. (ANI)