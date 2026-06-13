Union Minister Giriraj Singh praised Dr. BR Ambedkar as a symbol of social transformation in Raipur. Separately, Union Minister JP Nadda took part in a cleanliness drive at an Ambedkar statue in Shimla, emphasizing public hygiene.

Ambedkar's Legacy a Source of Inspiration

Union Minister Giriraj Singh on Saturday said that Dr Bhimrao Ambedkar was not only the architect of the Indian Constitution but also a symbol of social transformation whose legacy continues to guide society. Addressing an event in Raipur, Giriraj Singh highlighted the enduring relevance of BR Ambedkar's ideas and contributions in shaping India's democratic and social framework.

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"Babasaheb Bhimrao Ambedkar was not only the architect of our Constitution but also a legacy of social change... Today, Babasaheb Bhimrao Ambedkar is a source of inspiration for the entire society...," Singh said. The Union Minister's remarks highlighted BR Ambedkar's continued influence on India's governance system and his role in driving social reform and equality.

JP Nadda Leads Cleanliness Drive at Ambedkar Statue

Earlier in the day, Union Minister for Health and Family Welfare and senior BJP leader Jagat Prakash Nadda took part in a cleanliness drive at Chaura Maidan in Himachal Pradesh's Shimla, where he cleaned the premises around the statue of Dr B.R. Ambedkar and paid floral tributes to the architect of the Indian Constitution.

As part of the programme, Nadda personally cleaned the Ambedkar statue and the surrounding area, poured water at the memorial site, and joined volunteers engaged in sanitation work. The initiative was organised as part of ongoing efforts to promote public hygiene and encourage community participation in maintaining cleanliness in public spaces.

Cleanliness a Part of Nation-Building

After participating in the drive, the Union Minister also offered flowers at the statue and paid homage to B. R. Ambedkar, describing him as a key figure whose ideas continue to guide the nation. He said that honouring Ambedkar's legacy was not only a symbolic gesture but also a responsibility of every citizen. Speaking to reporters during the event, Nadda said cleanliness has always been an important part of nation-building and social awareness.

He referred to the teachings of Mahatma Gandhi, stating that Gandhi had emphasised cleanliness as a mass movement during the freedom struggle, aimed at instilling civic responsibility among citizens. He further noted that the Swachh Bharat initiative launched in 2014 by Prime Minister Narendra Modi had significantly strengthened public awareness about sanitation and transformed cleanliness into a nationwide campaign.

According to Nadda, this initiative has led to visible behavioural changes, with increasing public participation in maintaining hygiene standards across cities and towns. The Union Minister added that he makes it a point to participate in cleanliness drives whenever possible and encourages people to actively contribute to keeping their surroundings clean. He stressed that cleanliness should not be viewed as a one-time activity but as a continuous social responsibility that needs sustained effort from citizens.