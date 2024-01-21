Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Ambani residence Antilia decked up for Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha (PHOTO)

    The fervour surrounding the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya has transcended various societal segments, with visible excitement even at Antilia, the residence of Mukesh Ambani, the world's wealthiest person. 

    First Published Jan 21, 2024, 6:15 PM IST

    The enthusiasm surrounding the Ram Mandir has captured the nation, resonating across various socio-economic backgrounds. This fervor is evident even at Antilia, the residence of the world's wealthiest individual, Mukesh Ambani. 

    A widely circulated photograph on social media showcases the Ambani residence adorned in preparation for the consecration ceremony of Ram Lala in Ayodhya.

    Mukesh Ambani, accompanied by his mother Kokilaben, wife and Reliance Foundation founder Nita Ambani, sons Akash Ambani and Anant Ambani, daughter-in-law Shloka, and soon-to-be daughter-in-law Radhika Merchant, has received invitations to attend the Pran Pratishtha ceremony of the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya on January 22.

    The consecration ceremony, also known as 'Pran Pratishtha,' is scheduled for January 22 in Ayodhya, commencing at 12:20 pm and expected to conclude at 1 pm.

    In commemoration of the Ram Mandir's consecration, Reliance Industries, led by Mukesh Ambani, has declared a nationwide holiday for all its offices. This decision aims to allow employees to actively participate in the historic event, celebrated nationwide in honour of the Ram Lalla 'Pran Pratishtha' ceremony taking place in Ayodhya.

    This announcement aligns with the Center's decision to declare a half-day holiday on January 22 for all its offices, institutions, and industrial establishments. A Finance Ministry order issued on January 18 specified that public sector banks, insurance companies, financial institutions, and regional rural banks across the country would remain closed for half a day on the occasion of the Ram temple consecration ceremony in Ayodhya.

    Last Updated Jan 21, 2024, 6:21 PM IST
