MP Tejasvi Surya completes Ironman challenge: PM Modi, other BJP leaders applaud feat (WATCH)

Karnataka BJP MP Tejasvi Surya completed Goa’s Ironman Triathlon in 8 hours and 27 minutes, becoming the first politician to achieve this. PM Modi lauded his feat, calling it inspiring for youth fitness, while Surya pledged to promote fitness across India.

First Published Oct 28, 2024, 4:19 PM IST | Last Updated Oct 28, 2024, 4:19 PM IST

Karnataka BJP MP Tejasvi Surya recently completed the Ironman Triathlon race in Goa, which included a 1900m swim, 90km cycling, and a 21.1km run. He became the first politician to achieve this feat, finishing in 8 hours and 27 minutes.

Sharing the news, Surya posted on Platform X, “What I want is muscles of iron and nerves of steel, inside which dwells a mind of the same material as that of which the thunderbolt is made” - Swami Vivekananda." He said that he had been practising for 4 months for the challenge. which is regarded as one's ultimate test of endurance, and mental and physical fitness.

Following this achievement, Prime Minister Narendra Modi lauded his extraordinary fitness and endurance on social media platforms.PM Modi wrote on X, "Commendable feat! I am sure this will inspire many more youngsters to pursue fitness-related activities."

Celebrating his accomplishment, Tejasvi Surya noted that the Goa Ironman 70.3 drew athletes from more than 50 countries, calling it an outstanding platform for fitness enthusiasts worldwide.

After completing the event, Surya shared a video on his social media, encouraging young people to engage more actively in fitness pursuits.

In response to PM Modi’s praise, Tejasvi Surya posted on X, saying, "Sir, your fitness and energy are an inspiration to us all! Thank you for your kind words. The Khelo India and Fit India movements have fostered a culture of prioritizing fitness, benefiting the entire country. I’m committed to carrying your message forward and inspiring more youth to embrace fitness routines!"

