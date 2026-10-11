Mohanthal, the traditional prasad offered at Gujarat’s Ambaji temple, has received a Geographical Indication (GI) tag during Sharadiya Navratri. Made from gram flour, sugar and ghee, the sweet is closely associated with the temple’s centuries-old religious tradition. The GI certificate was presented to the temple trust in Ambaji.

The traditional Mohanthal prasad offered at Gujarat’s Ambaji temple has received a Geographical Indication (GI) tag, marking a significant moment for the sweet and the religious tradition associated with it. The recognition was announced on the first day of the Sharadiya Navratri festival, officials said on Sunday.

Made from gram flour, sugar and ghee, Mohanthal is the signature offering at the Ambaji temple in Banaskantha district. The shrine is one of the country’s prominent Shaktipeeths and attracts lakhs of devotees every year. The official GI certificate was presented to the Shri Arasuri Ambaji Mata Devasthan Trust at a ceremony in Ambaji town on Sunday. The recognition is expected to help protect the offering’s identity and preserve its religious and cultural significance for future generations.

GI tag recognises Ambaji's signature prasad

Banaskantha Collector Mihir Patel, who is also the managing trustee of the temple trust, welcomed the decision and thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Union government on behalf of the trust.

Patel said Mohanthal was more than a sweet served to devotees. It represents their faith in Goddess Ambaji and forms part of a long-standing religious ritual. He described the GI tag as a matter of pride for devotees.

A Geographical Indication tag is a form of intellectual property recognition for products whose quality, reputation or other characteristics are linked to a particular geographical area. It identifies a product with a specific place and helps protect the reputation associated with that origin.

The registration gives Mohanthal formal recognition as an offering connected with the Ambaji temple and its traditions. Officials said it would help preserve the custom and provide legal protection for the product’s identity.

Officials highlight Mohanthal's religious significance

Unnat Pandit, Controller General of Patents, Designs and Trade Marks and Registrar of Geographical Indications, said the certificate was especially meaningful because it was received during Navratri, a festival dedicated to the worship of the Goddess.

Pandit said devotees consider receiving Mataji’s prasad an important part of their devotion. He noted that Mohanthal has a centuries-old tradition and that devotees around the world share a strong connection with the sweet and the faith surrounding it.

He said the government operates the Geographical Indications Registry through the Ministry of Commerce and Industry.

During the ceremony, the GI certificate was first offered at the feet of Goddess Ambaji before being handed to Patel, Pandit said. He added that devotees receiving the prasad would also be connected to a recognised part of India’s cultural heritage.

Ambaji temple’s distinctive form of worship

Located amid the Aravalli hills, the Ambaji temple is an important pilgrimage site in Gujarat. Unlike many Hindu temples, it does not house an idol of the Goddess. According to the temple trust’s website, devotees worship the Holy Shri Yantra as the original deity.

The temple draws pilgrims throughout the year, with Navratri bringing particular religious significance to the shrine. The GI tag adds formal recognition to an offering that has long been part of the experience of visiting Ambaji.

(With inputs from agencies)