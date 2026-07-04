Udhampur Health Dept has deployed ambulances and medical camps along NH 44 for Amarnath pilgrims. Langars offer 24/7 medical aid, food, and lodging, amid tight security and new tourist activities like boating on the Tawi riverfront.

Ramped-Up Medical Arrangements in Udhampur

As the annual Amarnath Yatra continues, the Udhampur Health Department has ramped up medical arrangements along the Jammu-Srinagar National Highway (NH 44) by deploying six fully equipped ambulances and establishing specialised medical stations positioned alongside existing langars in Samroli.

Speaking to ANI, Chief Medical Officer, Udhampur, Anil Manhas, detailed the healthcare arrangements put in place along the highway to ensure timely assistance to pilgrims. "We have set up first-aid camps at 10 locations across the district...generally, these camps are co-located with the langars so that our staff is readily available should any pilgrim require assistance at any time," he said.

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Elaborating on the emergency response protocol, he added, "Additionally, we have stationed ambulances at 6 different locations along the National Highway to ensure that, in the event of an emergency, we can immediately evacuate any pilgrim requiring medical attention and transport them to a healthcare facility."

Langar Committees Bolster Pilgrim Support

Meanwhile, President of Om Shiv Shakti Sewa Langar Committee Sonipat, Delhi, Virendra Malik, said that health authorities have ensured round-the-clock medical and emergency support for pilgrims undertaking the Amarnath Yatra 2026. He said, "We are organising bhandaras for Amarnath pilgrims, which will run from July 3 to August 28...CRPF personnel and security staff are deployed alongside us, and a medical camp is available 24/7. Pilgrims are served pure, fresh meals prepared 3 times a day...arrangements for both accommodation and food have been made for their convenience, and we receive great support from the CISF personnel as well."

"The medical camp is fully equipped, offering oxygen cylinders and supplies, along with medicines for conditions like high blood pressure and diabetes. Ambulance services are also available around the clock," President of Om Shiv Shakti Sewa Langar added.

Jammu Tawi Riverfront Gets New Boating Service

On the other hand, the Jammu Municipal Corporation (JMC) launched boating services at the Jammu Tawi Riverfront, aimed at enhancing the tourist experience for visitors as well as pilgrims currently arriving for the ongoing Amarnath Yatra. Speaking to ANI, JMC Commissioner Devansh Yadav said, "Amarnath Yatra is underway, and registrations and tokens are being issued. Now the Tawi Riverfront has been developed as a tourism hub. Evening activities include a light and sound show, Tawi Aarti, and now boating, with shikaras, paddle, and speed boats."

Pilgrimage Gains Momentum Amid High Security

Meanwhile, on Saturday, the annual Shri Amarnath Yatra 2026 gained full momentum as the third batch of pilgrims departed from the Bhagwati Nagar Yatri Niwas base camp in Jammu under tight security arrangements. Simultaneously, the second batch of spiritually charged devotees officially commenced their upward foot trek, departing from the Nunwan base camp in Pahalgam for the holy cave shrine located in the south Kashmir Himalayas.

A comprehensive, multi-layered security cover has been seamlessly put in place across the transit corridors to ensure the completely safe and smooth movement of pilgrims travelling through the valley. Devotees expressing their initial impressions highly lauded the elaborate security infrastructure, noting that the visible safety nets have significantly motivated them for the high-altitude darshan ahead.

Om Shiv Shakti Sewa Langar Committee President Varinder Malik stated that a 24-hour medical camp has been stocked with ample oxygen cylinders, blood pressure/sugar management medications, and dedicated ambulance backup alongside their continuous three-meal bhandara service running through August 28.

Pilgrims arriving from various states, including Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan, expressed immense satisfaction with the overall logistics, particularly appreciating the sanitation and lodging infrastructure provided by the Ramban administration at the Chanderkote Yatri Niwas, which has been illuminated beautifully in tricolour lights. (ANI)