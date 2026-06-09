Ahead of the Amarnath Yatra, multi-agency mock drills were conducted in J&K's Udhampur and Ganderbal districts to assess operational readiness, emergency response, and inter-agency coordination for the safety of pilgrims.

In preparation for the upcoming Amarnath Yatra, the Government Railway Police (GRP) Udhampur carried out a comprehensive multi-agency mock drill at Ramnagar railway station in the Udhampur district. About the exercise, Udhampur GRP SP Manvi Gupta said, "We called almost all agencies including Special Operations Group, CRPF, SDRF, Fire and Emergency Department, Medical Aid team, Village Defence Guard (VDG), because this enhances our interoperability." She added that the drill aimed to ensure a smooth and safe pilgrimage for devotees, noting, "RPF and GRP are already present. This was done to ensure the smoothness and safety of Amarnath Yatra. We welcome everyone."

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Comprehensive Drills in Ganderbal

On Sunday, Ganderbal Police conducted a series of comprehensive mock drills at various strategic locations across the district to assess operational readiness, emergency response capabilities, and inter-agency coordination. The exercises were carried out at Mata Kheer Bhawani Temple, Wussan Pandit Colony, Manigam Pandit Colony, Wandhama Pandit Colony, and Sonamarg, involving the joint participation of Ganderbal District Police, SOG, Army, CRPF, BSF, SSB, SDRF, Health Department, Fire & Emergency Services, and other security agencies.

A dedicated mock drill was also conducted at Mata Kheer Bhawani Temple in connection with the upcoming Annual Mela Kheer Bhawani, aimed at assessing security preparedness, emergency response mechanisms, crowd management, evacuation procedures, and inter-agency coordination for the smooth and safe conduct of the religious event.

The mock drills simulated various emergency scenarios to evaluate the preparedness of security forces, response mechanisms, evacuation procedures, and coordination among stakeholders. The exercises were conducted smoothly and successfully, demonstrating a high level of alertness, professionalism, and synergy among the participating agencies.

Yatra Schedule

The annual pilgrimage to the holy cave shrine of Amarnath will commence on July 3 and conclude on August 28 on the occasion of Raksha Bandhan. (ANI)