Ahead of the Amarnath Yatra starting July 3, the CRPF has intensified security in J&K, scaling up counter-terror operations in high-altitude zones and enforcing strict surveillance to ensure a peaceful, incident-free 57-day pilgrimage.

With the annual Amarnathji Yatra set to begin on July 3, the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) has significantly intensified its security deployment across Jammu and Kashmir, scaling up "counter-terror operations in vulnerable high-altitude zones while enforcing strict surveillance across the plains."

The heightened security measures come as part of a comprehensive strategy to ensure a peaceful and incident-free pilgrimage, which will run for 57 days and conclude on August 28.

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Officials said the move aims to reinforce the existing "security grid", considering the large influx of pilgrims expected to undertake the arduous journey to the holy cave shrine nestled in the Kashmir Himalayas.

CRPF DG Chairs High-Level Security Review

The decision to step up operations was taken following specific directions from CRPF Director General GP Singh, who is currently on a three-day visit to the Valley. On the first day of his visit, Singh chaired a high-level security review meeting in Srinagar with senior CRPF officials and field commanders.

Officials, familiar with the discussions, told ANI that the primary focus of the meeting was to strengthen coordination and intensify counter-terror preparedness along the Yatra routes. "The key focus of the meeting was to enhance security grids to maintain peace and normalcy for a safe and incident-free Shri Amarnath ji Yatra 2026."

They said, "The CRPF commanders have been directed to scale up counter-terror operations on higher ridges while maintaining strict, round-the-clock vigil across the plains."

Enhanced Vigil Along Yatra Routes

"The step is part of Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) adopted ahead of the annual Amarnath Yatra pilgrimage, considering its importance as a large number of devotees visit the Holy cave during the nearly two-month-long pilgrimage that starts from two different axes-- Pahalgam and Baltal," an official told ANI, on condition of anonymity.

Travel Restrictions: 'No Flying Zone' Declared

The 2026 Amarnath Yatra, an annual pilgrimage to the holy cave in the Kashmir Himalayas, is organised by the Shri Amarnathji Shrine Board (SASB) and attracts thousands of devotees.

In view of the security, all routes of Amarnathji Yatra--including both the Pahalgam and Baltal axes-- are already declared as 'No Flying Zone' from July 1 till completion of the Yatra.

Consequently, authorities have declared that helicopter services for pilgrim travel shall not be available in the Yatra area during Shri Amarnathji Yatra (SANJY) 2026.

All pilgrims planning to visit the Holy Shrine during this Yatra have been advised to take note of the same, with directions to reach the holy cave shrine on foot or avail the services of ponies and palkis throughout the Yatra.

To pay obeisance to the holy ice lingam, the devotees undertake the arduous annual pilgrimage to the holy cave shrine located in the Kashmir Himalayas in the months of June-August. (ANI)