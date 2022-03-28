Amarnath Yatra 2022: Know dates, documents required, age limit and more

The pilgrimage to the Himalayan temple of Amarnath in south Kashmir will resume on June 30 after a two-year hiatus because to the COVID-19 epidemic. The 43-day yatra (pilgrimage), according to temple officials, will conclude on August 11.

The pilgrimage to the Himalayan temple of Amarnath in south Kashmir will resume on June 30 after a two-year hiatus because to the COVID-19 epidemic. The 43-day yatra (pilgrimage), according to temple officials, will conclude on August 11. The Shri Amarnathji Shrine Board has agreed to establish a daily pilgrim limit of 10,000 per route, except yatris who would go by helicopter. Additionally, the board has agreed to expand the free battery vehicle service for pilgrims along the 2.75-kilometer route between Baltal and Domel.

How to register online?: Visit https://jksasb.nic.in/register.aspx to register. Choose a route and provide the essential details. One should be ready with details like date of birth, emergency contact details, scanned photograph, necessary scanned photos of the documents needed.

Age limit: Anyone under the age of 13 or beyond the age of 75, as well as any woman who is more than six weeks pregnant, are not authorised to register for the Yatra.

Documents needed: Prescribed Application Form; Prescribed Compulsory Health Certificate provided by the Authorized Doctor/Medical Institution on or after the stipulated date, and four passport-size photos.

The Amarnath yatra was cancelled in the middle of 2019 owing to the repeal of Article 370 in August of that year, and only a symbolic yatra was observed the previous two years due to the Coronavirus pandemic epidemic.

The Shri Amarnath Shrine Board (SASB) previously stated that pilgrims would be able to register for the yatra online beginning in April, and that RFID-based tracking will be used for vehicle movement during pilgrimage to the shrine in the South Kashmir Himalayas.