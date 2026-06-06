Former Punjab CM Capt Amarinder Singh met Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Health Minister JP Nadda in New Delhi to discuss key issues concerning the border state. Shah also announced a new 'quadrangular foolproof security grid' for India's borders.

Former Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh met Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Union Health Minister JP Nadda in the national capital on Saturday and discussed several issues "concerning" the border state.

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In an X post, Singh said, "Had a meeting with Union Home Minister Amit Shah today in New Delhi and discussed various issues concerning Punjab." Had a meeting with Union Home Minister Shri Amit Shah Ji today in New Delhi and discussed various issues concerning Punjab.@AmitShah pic.twitter.com/ryzH7XJyLa — Capt.Amarinder Singh (@capt_amarinder) June 6, 2026

Amit Shah on 'Quadrangular Security Grid'

Earlier on Friday, Amit Shah announced the establishment of a "quadrangular foolproof security grid" on India's international borders, adding that the "smart borders" concept is in its final stage, with pilot projects to be rolled out soon at seven to eight locations.

To modernise border fencing, Shah mentioned: "approval has been granted for replacing 119 km of fencing out of around 650 km that is over 15 years old."

"The concept of smart borders is in its final stage, and a pilot project for 'smart borders' will be rolled out simultaneously at seven to eight locations across different borders of the country. A smart security grid is being developed using cutting-edge technology, drones, sensors, and smart fencing," Shah mentioned while speaking during his visit to the Lankamura Border Outpost of the BSF in Tripura.

Noting that the BSF is entrusted with the responsibility of guarding critical borders, each of which presents unique challenges due to its vast expanse, Shah stated that the Central government, led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, has decided to develop "smart borders" at all locations where the BSF and the Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) are deployed.

Under a 'quadrangular security strategy', the Home Minister said the aim is to make borders impregnable by integrating local administration, advanced technology, and the efforts of security personnel. (ANI)