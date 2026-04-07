Vijayawada MP Kesineni Sivanath confirms Amaravati as Andhra Pradesh's permanent capital, with Vijayawada set for a 'Greater' upgrade. He celebrated the decision as a victory for the state's people and farmers, following full parliamentary approval.

Vijayawada MP Kesineni Sivanath on Tuesday said that Amaravati will take shape as the permanent capital of Andhra Pradesh, with Vijayawada soon being upgraded to Greater Vijayawada.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

'A Victory for the People': MP Sivanath

Speaking on the approval, Kesineni said, "Amaravati has received full approval in Parliament as the capital, and Vijayawada will also soon be upgraded to Greater Vijayawada."

He added that the capital represents the hopes, aspirations, and collective vision of the people of the state. "This is a victory for the people of Andhra Pradesh, and especially a victory for the farmers of Amaravati," he said.

Highlighting the significance of the development for the Telugu community, the MP remarked, "The days have come when every Telugu person can proudly say, 'Our capital is Amaravati.'"

Kesineni further expressed his gratitude to the Central Government, stating, "The approval given by the President is a testament to the sincerity, love, and respect the Central Government has for the Telugu people. It is a matter of pride for me to be part of this great initiative to establish Amaravati as the permanent capital."

Legislative Journey to Sole Capital Status

The development follows the Andhra Pradesh Assembly's resolution passed on March 28 supporting Amaravati as the single capital, which paved the way for the introduction of the legislation in Parliament.

After the Lok Sabha passed the bill on April 1, the Upper House approved it the following day, cementing Amaravati's status as the permanent capital.

The Act amended the Andhra Pradesh Reorganisation Act, 2014, adding the phrase, "Amaravati shall be the new capital."

The Andhra Pradesh Reorganisation (Amendment) Act, 2026, on Tuesday was published in the Gazette after receiving the President's assent, making Amaravati the sole capital of Andhra Pradesh.

Chief Minister Welcomes Recognition

Sharing the Gazette publication on X, Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu announced, "The capital of Andhra Pradesh is Amaravati."

CM N Chandrababu Naidu welcomed the recognition of Amaravati as the state's sole capital, expressing gratitude towards President Droupadi Murmu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (ANI)